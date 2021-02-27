Human Smuggler Injures Four Border Patrol Agents

Last week a human smuggler in Jamul, California, attempted to circumvent Border Patrol agents. The car hit two civilian vehicles as well as a Border Patrol vehicle as the smuggler attempted to flee an inspection checkpoint in East San Diego County.
The driver of the car was a 24-year-old U.S. citizen who is accused of smuggling illegal aliens across the United States-Mexico border.
According to U.S. Border Patrol, the U.S. citizen had a 17-year-old illegal alien in the front seat. There were also 10 Mexican nationals who were illegally present in the U.S.
The crash resulted in seven injuries. Four of those people were Border Patrol agents. Emergency personnel transported the four agents and the three injured, including the driver, a 17-year-old passenger and another illegal alien to a nearby hospital.
The Chevy Tahoe remains in Border Patrol's custody. The smuggler faces numerous criminal charges and will remain in federal custody pending the outcome of those charges.
