Fact Check: Biden Lied About the COVID Vaccine's Creation and Availability During CNN Town Hall

During a town hall with CNN on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden blatantly lied about when the COVID-19 vaccine was created. According to the president, the vaccine for the Wuhan coronavirus was not yet available when his administration took over on Jan. 20.

"The biggest thing is when you and I talked last, we talked about it's one thing to have the vaccine – which we didn't have when we came into office – but a vaccinator," Biden said. How do you get the vaccine into someone's arm?"

Biden says the COVID vaccine didn't exist when his administration came into office.



Fact check: false. pic.twitter.com/lfo0h5APwc — Beth Baumann (@eb454) February 17, 2021

This is a downright lie. Biden himself got the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in December. He received the second dose a little more than a week before being inaugurated. Harris received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine in December. One month later she received her second dose. The kicker is they both did these on television.

Biden himself literally got vaccinated before he became President ... on camera ... in December https://t.co/sLU2UABJms pic.twitter.com/5uM809oRMd — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) February 17, 2021

The COVID-19 vaccine was created in record time, thanks to the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed. Not only do we have one vaccine, but we have two out in circulation – Pfizer and Moderna – and another one – Johnson & Johnson – set to be released soon.

Roughly one million Americans are being vaccinated daily. It's a pace the Trump administration started and the Biden administration has attempted to highjack.