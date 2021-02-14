Biden Uses the Parkland Anniversary to Call for Three Major Gun Control Moves

As predicted, the Democrats are using the third anniversary of the tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida to call for stricter gun control laws. President Joe Biden issued a statement on Sunday calling on Congress to "enact commonsense gun law reforms"

"This Administration will not wait for the next mass shooting to heed that call. We will take action to end our epidemic of gun violence and make our schools and communities safer," the president said in a statement. "Today, I am calling on Congress to enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets. We owe it to all those we’ve lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change. The time to act is now."

While Biden was on the campaign trail back in 2019, he called for a registry for magazines and so-called "assault weapons" – what the rest of us call AR-15s – that are currently in circulation, in addition to an outright ban on new production. On his campaign website he promised to implement those changes, as well as pushing red flag laws, which allows family, co-workers, teachers and colleagues to petition a court to take away a person's firearms without due process. Oh, and he wants to make sure all firearms moving forward are "smart guns," meaning no one can pull the trigger unless their DNA matches the pre-programed information (you can thank James Bond for the idea). Smart guns have not only logistical nightmares but there's also the privacy concerns surrounding DNA.

When Harris was running for president she threatened to sign an executive order on gun control if Congress didn't pass "common sense gun laws" within the first 100 days of her being president. Specifically, she called for an Assault Weapons Ban, universal background checks and prosecuting Federal Firearms Licensees (FFLs).

Harris has made gun control one of her top two legislative priorities throughout her time in the Senate. And once she hit the road to campaign for president in parts of flyover, she suddenly became a gun owner (as if 2A advocates wouldn't notice her aim at the Second Amendment).

It wouldn't be surprising if these two come out of the woodwork and flat out say Biden will sign yet another executive order if Congress doesn't pass sweeping gun control laws in the first 100 days. Democrats are so focused on "making history" that they're willing to do whatever's necessary for their legacy sake, including signing yet another EO. And you know they'll word it like "Congress failed to rise to the moment" or "we asked Congress to honor the victims of gun violence by passing much needed reform and they didn't rise to the occasion."