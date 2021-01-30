BLM Is Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Here's Why That's a Problem.

Norwegian parliament member Petter Eide has nominated Black Lives Matter for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize because of the movement's "tremendous achievement in raising global awareness and consciousness about racial injustice.”

“I find that one of the key challenges we have seen in America, but also in Europe and Asia, is the kind of increasing conflict based on inequality,” Eide said, according to The Guardian. “Black Lives Matter has become a very important worldwide movement to fight racial injustice."

"It’s a strong linkage between antiracism movements and peace, and a recognition that without this kind of justice, there will be no peace and stability in the society," Eide stated.

The other thing Eide is impressed with is BLM's ability "to mobilise people from all groups of society, not just African-Americans, not just oppressed people, it has been a broad movement, in a way which has been different from their predecessors.”

"Awarding the peace prize to Black Lives Matter, as the strongest global force against racial injustice, will send a powerful message that peace is founded on equality, solidarity and human rights, and that all countries must respect those basic principles," Eide stated at the end of the nomination.

Of course, BLM took a victory lap for the nomination.

We hold the largest social movement in global history. Today, we have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. People are waking up to our global call: for racial justice and an end to economic injustice, environmental racism, and white supremacy. We're only getting started ??? pic.twitter.com/xjestPNFzC — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) January 30, 2021

The nomination is one of the most ironic things to happen this year (and we're only a little less than a month into the new year). Riots broke out across the nation. Minneapolis. Portland. Seattle. Kenosha. Atlanta. Lancaster. Businesses were burned down and livelihoods were destroyed. Townhall's Julio Rosas was at many of the riots that turned violent. I, myself, saw the first-hand destruction that took place in Kenosha.

There was absolutely nothing peaceful about the "autonomous zone" in Seattle or the disabled woman in Minneapolis who no longer has a grocery store to shop at. There's nothing peaceful about BLMers showing up at Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's home demanding he defund the police department. And there was nothing peaceful about a severed pig head in a cop uniform being torched in Portland.

Demands were made in hopes of fundamentally changing our nation, not just of the so-called "racism" but our entire capitalist system. Remember: BLM organizers have made it known that they're trained Marxists wanting to turn their ideology into reality.