WATCH: Warnock's Campaign Staffers Admit He's Been Lying to Georgians

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Jan 04, 2021 9:25 PM
Source: AP Photo/Ben Gray

Senate hopeful Rev. Raphael Warnock's (D) campaign staffers were caught admitting that the candidate has far-left policy positions and he frequently lies to Georgians in an attempt to get elected.

“You know police officers are not all good, you know what I am saying? Most of them are bad, we know that," the campaign's Director of Small Business Engagement, Sasha Williams said in one of Project Veritas' undercover video.

According to the campaign's finance assistant, Derrick Bhole, Warnock has repeatedly lied to Georgia voters about his stance on law enforcement.

"So, he avoids using 'defunding the police' because he knows that the Republicans are going to try to grab onto it and attack, right?" Bhole asked rhetorically. "But, in reality, his whole platform with police reform, is along the lines of the same people who are saying 'defund the police.'"

Even though Warnock supports the Defund the Police movement, Bhole said the candidate decided not to use "the same rhetoric" as others.

Williams also reiterated Warnock's progressive stances, particularly on abolishing the police and standing behind abortion.

"Even though he's a reverend, he's pro choice. He's pro-choice, he's pro-police reform. He's very progressive," she said. "He is pro-police reform, 100 percent, without a doubt."

While his campaign likes to talk about "police reform," his staffers admit Warnock's real vision is to defund the police. 

These tapes are further proof that Warnock would send the Senate to the left. He has tried to make himself out to be a sensible guy because he's a reverend. The reality is he's extreme. 

Most Popular