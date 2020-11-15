Michigan Voters Call Into Question More Than One Million Ballots

Four Michigan voters filed a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, in hopes of having roughly 1.2 million ballots tossed out in Wayne, Ingham and Washtenaw Counties. The three counties are Democratic strongholds where voters favor Biden 2-to-1 over Trump.

According to the lawsuit, there's "evidence that sufficient illegal ballots" were counted in the three counties. There are other issues including "transparency, fraudulent changing of dates, a software glitch, clerical errors, illegal votes, and many other issues and irregularities."

The plaintiffs pointed to the Michigan Legislature's ongoing investigation into why 6,000 votes were switched from President Trump to Joe Biden in Antrim County. It was originally thought to be a software glitch. Once a hand-count took place, those 6,000 votes went to President Trump. The Michigan Secretary of State, however, said it was "human error" that led to the mixup, not a "software glitch."

The joint hearing of the Michigan House and Senate Oversight Committees resulted in a subpoena for election-related documents to be turned over.

If the voters come out victorious and the 1.2 million votes are tossed out, President Trump would take the state of Michigan and its 16 electoral votes, Michigan Live reported. As it currently stands, Biden received 838,425 votes from the three counties, compared to Trump's 398,030 votes. If the votes in Wayne, Ingham and Washtenaw Counties are excluded from the count, then Trump would walk away with a 293,405 lead over the former vice president.