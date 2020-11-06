WATCH: Another USPS Worker Says Postmasters Are Actively Backdating Ballots

Project Veritas on Friday released a new video of a United States Postal Service whistleblower in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania that claimed supervisors and other higher-ups are ordering carriers to backdate ballots that were received after Election Day.

According to the whistleblower, a supervisor instructed carriers to collect any ballots found on their routes. They were then to be placed in the plastic carriers, dumped in another plastic tub down the road and sent for counting.

"Ballots in Pennsylvania have to be postmarked by eight o'clock on Election Day November the 3rd or they will not be counted, according to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court," James O'Keefe said.

"Yes, sir," the whistleblower replied.

"So ballots collected on or after that date should not be counted and you're saying that your postmaster, or their supervisor, William Wood and James Malia, in a standup meeting, they said to separate those ballots and collect them?" O'Keefe asked.

"The postmaster and the supervisor did not say they were going to, were going to backdate them," the carrier explained. I was firmly of the belief that they were going to be backdated. I was definitely concerned."

According to the whistleblower, USPS employees are continually reminded of the Hatch Act, which prevents government employees from being involved in political activity.

"You know, you can't talk about politics, you can't influence people," he said. "On one occasion the postmaster, James Malia, had attacked a carrier who expressed support for Trump."

The whistleblower said he believes Malia was given the directive from a higher-up.

When James O'Keefe reached out to Malia about the directive, the postmaster got defensive and referred Project Veritas to talk to the USPS public relations department.

BREAKING: 2nd Pennsylvania @USPS whistleblower claims Postmaster ordered late ballots picked up and separated; believes they will be BACKDATED to 11/03/20



"If we find any ballots...we were to collect them"



"Firmly of the belief that they were going to be backdated"#MailFraud pic.twitter.com/ji5mLBdYET — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 6, 2020

