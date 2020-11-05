Project Veritas

WATCH: Nevada USPS Worker Allegedly Offers Stacks of Ballots to Undercover Reporter

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Nov 05, 2020 7:35 PM
Source: AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File

Less than 24 hours after Project Veritas released a video of a United States Postal Service worker in Traverse City, Michigan, coming forward to expose their supervisor, Johnathan Clarke, potentially engaging in voter fraud, the watchdog group dropped another video. The video released Thursday afternoon allegedly shows a USPS worker in Las Vegas, Nevada, talking about handing over a "handful" of ballots to the undercover journalist. The blank ballots were collected because they were allegedly sent to the wrong address.

"Yeah, where can I find a handful of [ballots]?" the undercover journalist asked.

"I don't know, man. I'm almost finished with the boxes today," the worker named Art said, laughing.

"Alright, brother," the journalist replied.

"Hey, not a problem, man. I'm gonna see if I can get you some like a nice little handful [of ballots]," Art replied. "What's your unit number?"

The journalist gave a pseudo unit number.

"You gonna get a handful?" the journalist asked.

"I probably could. I don't know. Maybe. If it's in there, I didn't do it," Art explained.

Art said he would "see what he could do" to get ballots to the undercover journalist.

President Donald Trump and Republicans have been worried about the unprecedented number of mail-in ballots, especially as states extended deadlines because of the Wuhan coronavirus. Questions have been raised about whether or not ballots would be received by the election deadline, if at all.

