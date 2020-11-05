WATCH: Nevada USPS Worker Allegedly Offers Stacks of Ballots to Undercover Reporter

Less than 24 hours after Project Veritas released a video of a United States Postal Service worker in Traverse City, Michigan, coming forward to expose their supervisor, Johnathan Clarke, potentially engaging in voter fraud, the watchdog group dropped another video. The video released Thursday afternoon allegedly shows a USPS worker in Las Vegas, Nevada, talking about handing over a "handful" of ballots to the undercover journalist. The blank ballots were collected because they were allegedly sent to the wrong address.

"Yeah, where can I find a handful of [ballots]?" the undercover journalist asked.

"I don't know, man. I'm almost finished with the boxes today," the worker named Art said, laughing.

"Alright, brother," the journalist replied.

"Hey, not a problem, man. I'm gonna see if I can get you some like a nice little handful [of ballots]," Art replied. "What's your unit number?"

The journalist gave a pseudo unit number.

"You gonna get a handful?" the journalist asked.

"I probably could. I don't know. Maybe. If it's in there, I didn't do it," Art explained.

Art said he would "see what he could do" to get ballots to the undercover journalist.

More USPS workers contacting @Project_Veritas



I urge patriotic Americans everywhere, if you see something, say something, record something.



You can make the difference.



VeritasTips@protonmail.com#MailFraud pic.twitter.com/FvzQlU6YCZ — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 5, 2020

President Donald Trump and Republicans have been worried about the unprecedented number of mail-in ballots, especially as states extended deadlines because of the Wuhan coronavirus. Questions have been raised about whether or not ballots would be received by the election deadline, if at all.