Local Authorities Came to a Conclusion About the Biden Bus Fiasco

Beth Baumann
Posted: Nov 02, 2020 6:35 PM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The Biden campaign on Friday decided to cancel a bus tour in Texas after a long line of Trump supporters with decked out cars and trucks coordinated to follow the bus. The tour bus made a brief appearance in Downtown Austin before the lid was called. Apparently this would take away from vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris' stump in the Lone Star State.

Numerous people associated with the Biden campaign claimed Trump supporters attempted to run the bus off the side of the road. Pictures of a white SUV that was with the bus floated on Twitter throughout the weekend with Democratic talking heads claiming a Trump supporter in a black truck attempted to run the Biden bus – and the white SUV that was serving as an escort – off the road.

What was cherrypicked from this story: a video that clearly shows the white SUV in the second lane from the right. The SUV then tries to cut the black truck off to merge into the lane. The problem? The truck didn't allow them to get in.

The Biden-Harris campaign reached out to the Kyle and San Marcos Police Departments for a police escort. The KPD said they received reports of vehicles colliding around 4 p.m. local time. Officers were dispatched to the area "but no vehicles stopped to share information with law enforcement," the Texas Tribune reported.

SMPD attempted to help the campaign out but "excessive traffic" prevented the officers from reaching the bus before it left their jurisdiction. 

After reviewing the evidence, the San Marcos Police Department said they believe the white SUV was at-fault, WFLA-TV reported. 

“The at-fault vehicle may be the white SUV and the victim appears to be the black truck,” a statement from SMPD reads.

“Calls to the driver of the white SUV have gone unanswered and SMPD has not been contacted by the driver of the black truck. Since SMPD has not spoken to either driver at this time, additional investigation would be required to fully ascertain who was at fault.”

Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler said the Biden campaign didn't alert his office to their route, which would have given law enforcement officials adequate time to prepare in case of a potential confrontation.

“The planning of this was questionable,” Cutler told the Tribune.

Of course, the left is made that President Trump defended his supporters.

Either way, the FBI is investigating the situation, even though it looks plain as day on video. 

