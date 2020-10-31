Dems Become Unhinged Because Trump Supporters Give the Biden Bus Tour a Big 'Welcome to Texas'

The Biden campaign on Friday decided to cancel a bus tour in Texas after a long line of Trump supporters with decked out cars and trucks coordinated to follow the bus. The tour bus made a brief appearance in Downtown Austin before the lid was called. Apparently this would take away from vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris' stump in the Lone Star State.

According to CBS Austin, the Texas Democrats were planning to have Rep. Lloyd Doggett, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, and Wendy Davis stumping on behalf of the Democratic ticket.

"There are Trump supporters that have showed up behind the Biden-Harris bus that has been traveling all over the country. We were told by the chair of the Travis County Party for the Democrats that these Trump supporters have been following the Biden bus all over the country. We were also told by the Democratic Party that it's the same 12 cars. They've been heckling and screaming about Biden being a Chinese communist," the local reporter said during an on-air segment.





The richest part of this entire ordeal is that historian Eric Cervini flew down to Texas to help out with the bus tour and was met by Trump supporters who trolled the Biden campaign.

According to Cervini, Trump supporters were trying to "ambush" the bus.

I flew down to Texas to help with the Biden/Harris bus tour, intended to drum up enthusiasm at polling locations. Instead, I ended up spending the afternoon calling 911. 1/ pic.twitter.com/gKAjv7gv85 — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

See all these pickup trucks with Trump flags? They were sitting along I-35, waiting to ambush the Biden/Harris campaign bus as it traveled from San Antonio to Austin. 2/ — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

These Trump supporters, many of whom were armed, surrounded the bus on the interstate and attempted to drive it off the road. They outnumbered police 50-1, and they ended up hitting a staffer’s car. 3/ — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

The police refused to help. When I flagged down one officer, he said his hands were tied: “not my jurisdiction.” He was wearing a blue stripe bandana. 4/ — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

The craziest part of this assessment is that Cervini makes the argument that this event is somehow similar to Hitler and the Third Reich.

Understandably, though nobody was hurt, the rest of the tour was cancelled. And as a historian who studied the rise of the Third Reich, I can tell you: this is how a democracy dies. 5/ — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

While Germany still had elections and Hitler was merely a disgraced politician, his militia of Brownshirts interrupted his opponents’ political meetings and incited violence on the streets. You know what happened next. 6/ — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

And, of course, he instantly had to go to "RUSSIA!" because that's what Democrats always go back to.

We don’t know what Trump’s supporters (or Russia) have planned for Tuesday. We don’t know what kind of intimidation and suppression will inevitably occur. 7/ — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

But we can be prepared. In the next four days, we can create such a landslide that their efforts are futile, sending a message that Nazi tactics have no place in America. 8/ — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

And if you can’t, please commit to one shift of phone banking per day. Since we can’t celebrate Halloween, you could do it with your roommates or loved ones. https://t.co/GhLoD62ddZ 10/ — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

We have four days, and I sure as hell don’t want to wake up on Wednesday wishing I had done more to save our democracy. Please join me. 11/11 — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

Earlier in the week Texans in Fort Worth also trolled the bus. Looks pretty peaceful to me:

Joe Biden bus tour is getting a big Trump welcome to Texas in Fort Worth as we speak. Don’t worry, the next bus stop in Dallas has more people waiting and ready to greet them too. R/T @SheepofftheJeep pic.twitter.com/whK0StuXIj — Kambree (@KamVTV) October 28, 2020

As Kambree said, this isn't about people being intimidated. This is about a lack of enthusiasm and support for Democrats in Texas. Remember: they thought they were going to flip the Lone Star State blue.

ICYMI: The Biden bus tour canceled the rest of its Texas tour because more Trump supporters showed up than Biden supporters- not harassment. They canceled Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Port Arthur, Houston, Laredo they had 14 stops!!! They got shut out EVERYWHERE!! — Kambree (@KamVTV) October 31, 2020