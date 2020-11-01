Black Pro-Lifers Slap Planned Parenthood with a Lawsuit. Here's Why.

The National Black Pro-Life Coalition last week filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against Planned Parenthood saying the pro-abortion organization targeted Black women and babies for almost half a century.

The pro-life group is asking the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) at the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) to "investigate and hold Planned Parenthood accountable for their continuing violations of civil rights laws," especially because their services “have had a tremendously negative and lasting impact on Black women and children – and, overall, the Black family.”

According to Catherine Davis, president of the Restoration Project, Planned Parenthood's "actions violate the Civil Rights Act of 1964 which made it illegal for recipients of federal assistance to discriminate on the basis of race."

Stephen Broden of Protect Life and Marriage Texas said, "Abortion is a brutal form of population control."

One of the concerns pro-life leaders have is the devastating impact Planned Parenthood is having on the future population of Blacks.

"Abortion has been grown into the leading cause of death for Blacks resulting in a fertility rate (1.8) that is less than the required number (2.1) to replace the population," Walter Hoye, founder of the Issues4Life Foundation, explained. "At this rate, by 2050 the total Black fertility rate will be 1.3 or lower, a rate that is irreversible."

This isn't the first time Planned Parenthood has come under fire for racism. Throughout the summer, the Anti-Oppression Resource and Training Alliance (AORTA) conducted an internal audit of Planned Parenthood's national headquarters to see how employees felt about the organization. After interviewing 64 current and 12 former black Planned Parenthood employees, AORTA concluded that the abortion giant has an issue with racism.

Remember: Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger was a white supremacist who implemented "The Negro Project" as a means of controlling the Black birth rate.