FLASHBACK: Remember What Planned Parenthood's Founder Said About the Black Population

Jun 29, 2020
Cancel culture advocates have been desecrating statues across the nation, all in the name of "justice" and "equality." Their claim is that they're removing America's evil, racist history. The problem, however, is they're targeting all statues and memorials, regardless of the person's history. Just look at the statues of President Abraham Lincoln and Union General Ulysses S. Grant. Both of their statues were demolished, all in the name of "Black Lives Matter," yet both men fought to free slaves.

What these activists fail to understand or bother to look into is Planned Parenthood's evil past. Margaret Sanger, the abortion giant's founder, believed that the worst sin in the world was bringing children into the world that "have no chance in the world of being a human." Apparently killing an innocent child isn't the greatest sin. But then again, Sanger didn't see infidelity as a sin, even though "Thou shalt not commit adultery" is one of the 10 Commandments.

"I think the greatest sin in the world is bringing children into the world that have disease from their parents, have no chance in the world of being a human being practically delinquents, prisoners, all sorts of things marked when they are born," Sanger explained to Mike Wallace in 1957. "That, to me, is the greatest sin that people can commit."

"But sin, in the ordinary sense that we regard it, do you believe or do you not believe?" Wallace asked.

"I believe," she responded.

"Do you believe in infidelity is a sin?" he asked.

"Well, I'm not going to specify what I think is a sin. I've stated what I think is the worst sin," Sanger replied.

She went on to say that she "doesn't know about infidelity because it has many personalities to it and what a person's own belief is, generalize those things."

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) also reminded people that Sanger wanted to "exterminate the Negro population." It's the very reason Planned Parenthoods sprang up in the south. 

If cancel culture advocates are claiming to pull these statues in the name of "justice" and "black lives" then maybe they should tear down the statues memorializing a woman whose whole goal was a black genocide. 

Most Popular