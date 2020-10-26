'That's a Hell of a Lie!': Biden Snaps at a Reporter Asking About Hunter's Laptop and Emails

Former Vice President Joe Biden snapped at a reporter in Pennsylvania on Saturday when he was asked about the allegations made against Hunter Biden. Specifically, Hunter is accused of selling access to his father in a number of shady business deals with a Chinese energy company. Last year Hunter was in the spotlight for being on the board of Burisma, a corrupt Ukrainian gas company, despite having no natural energy experience. He happened to be put on the board at the same time his father, the then-vice president was handling international relations in Ukraine.

"Mr. Biden, if I can, questions and controversies continue today about Hunter Biden, your son –" the reporter started.

"There is no controversy about my son. That's a hell of a lie! That's a flat lie because the president has nothing else to run on," Biden snapped back. "If you notice, while the American people are are talking about what's happening to their families, he has no plan. In the debate he has no plan. Everything from the Wall Street Journal to every other major news outlet has said what he's saying is simply not true about my son."

According to former the former vice president, Trump is focusing on the Hunter Biden narrative because he has "nothing else to run on."

"But it's classic Trump, classic Trump. Because he doesn't want to talk about how manufacturing has gone into a recession, how our economy's in the hole, how we're approaching a bleak winter. It's estimated that 200,000 more people will die of COVID if we don't act more rapidly in terms of dealing with rational basis, social distancing, wearing masks, etc," Biden explained. "And what's he do? He's going around the country holding these great spreaders of more virus. So he has nothing to say. Think about it. What is his plan for the next four years, except more of the same, failure?"

It's amazing that Joe Biden is going to say that the saga surrounding his son's laptop and emails are a lie. Last week the FBI and Department of Justice confirmed that the laptop does belong to Hunter Biden. The two intelligence agencies agree with Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, who said this is not a Kremlin disinformation campaign.

It turns out that the same laptop in question was part of an FBI probe into money laundering. It remains unclear whether or not the case is still ongoing and if Hunter Biden was part of the probe.