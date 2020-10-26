BREAKING: Justice Clarence Thomas Swears In Amy Coney Barrett

On Monday night, Justice Clarence Thomas swore Judge Amy Coney Barrett as an official Associate Justice on the United States Supreme Court.

"This is a momentous day for America, for the United States Constitution, and for the fair and impartial rule of law," President Trump said before the ceremony. "The Constitution is the ultimate defense of American liberty, the faithful application of the law is the cornerstone of our republic. That is why, as president, I have no more solemn obligation and no greater honor than to appoint Supreme Court justices."

"She is one of our nation's most brilliant legal scholars and she will make an outstanding justice on the highest court in our land," Trump explained.

Justice Clarence Thomas, the Court's longest-serving member, administered the oath to Barrett.

"I, Amy Coney Barrett, do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”