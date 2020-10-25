Supreme Court

Senate Votes to End Dems' Filibuster, Clearing the Path for Amy Coney Barrett's Confirmation

Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Oct 25, 2020 3:20 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

Senate Republicans on Sunday voted to end the Democrats' filibuster of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation. The filibuster was defeated, 51-48, with the majority of votes taking place along party lines. The only Republicans to vote "no" on the end of the filibuster were Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK). Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, was absent for the vote as she campaigns for the White House in Michigan.

The vote limits the debate on Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation to 30 hours. 

According to Fox News' Chad Pergram, the confirmation vote won't begin until around 7:26 p.m. EST Monday night.

Sen. Murkowksi has already said she would vote in favor of Barrett's confirmation, which means Barrett is almost guaranteed to be confirmed Monday evening.

