Senate Votes to End Dems' Filibuster, Clearing the Path for Amy Coney Barrett's Confirmation

Senate Republicans on Sunday voted to end the Democrats' filibuster of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation. The filibuster was defeated, 51-48, with the majority of votes taking place along party lines. The only Republicans to vote "no" on the end of the filibuster were Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK). Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, was absent for the vote as she campaigns for the White House in Michigan.

#Breaking: Amy Coney Barrett on track for confirmation tomorrow evening after Senate Republicans defeat a Democratic filibuster, 51-48, during a rare Sunday session just nine days before the election — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 25, 2020

Collins and Murkowski both crossed party lines to sustain the filibuster. Murkowksi expected to vote tomorrow to confirm the nominee — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 25, 2020

Kamala Harris, who has missed Senate votes since becoming the VP candidate in August, was not present for the Sunday procedural vote — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 25, 2020

The vote limits the debate on Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation to 30 hours.

According to Fox News' Chad Pergram, the confirmation vote won't begin until around 7:26 p.m. EST Monday night.

Senate votes to limit debate on Barrett nomination. Means confirmation vote will likely START around 7:26 pm et Monday night. The tally on the procedural vote was 51-48 — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 25, 2020

Sen. Murkowksi has already said she would vote in favor of Barrett's confirmation, which means Barrett is almost guaranteed to be confirmed Monday evening.