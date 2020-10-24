With Murkowski's Announcement, Amy Coney Barrett's SCOTUS Confirmation Is Assured

Okay, I might have overreacted toward Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), but her vote to not enter an executive session in the Senate regarding the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett should have raised red flags for everyone at the time. This is the weak sauce caucus, folks. Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins (R-ME) are the three amigos when it comes to making trouble within our ranks in the Senate.

Luckily, only Collins is the solid ‘no’ vote, and even if Murkowski did vote against ACB, we’d still have the votes. Mitt Romney announced his support for Judge Barrett days ago. Yes, the vote to move from legislative to an executive session only requires a simple majority, but we’re keeping tabs on the RINO activity here. Murkowski then said, “I’ve shared for a while that I didn’t think we should be taking this up until after the election, and I haven’t changed.”

Senators Collins & Murkowski voted nay. Senators Harris, Jones & Sinema did not vote. https://t.co/VYLcPthMg8 — Senate Press Gallery (@SenatePress) October 23, 2020

So, yes, will she stab us in the back? Murkowski was a thorn in our side for Kavanaugh, but alas, we can rest easy. She said today that she will be voting to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court (via Fox News):

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, announced her support for Amy Coney Barrett Saturday during a floor speech in the Senate, strengthening the Republican votes to confirm the judge on Monday Murkowski said she's still opposed to the Senate taking up a Supreme Court nominee so close to Nov. 3 election, but the senator said she already lost that procedural fight and she must evaluate Barrett's qualifications to the bench. "I will be a yes," Murkowski said Saturday in a floor speech. "I have no doubt about her intellect. I have no doubt about Judge Barrett's judicial temperament. I have no doubt about her capability to do the job -- and to do it well." Murkowski, the only GOP senator to oppose Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018, threaded the needle Saturday by announcing she'd still vote "no" on the procedural motion on Sunday to advance Barrett's nomination. The senator still opposes the process but won't "hold it against" Barrett and therefore will vote "yes" on the merits of her nomination Monday.

Still annoyed by the procedural shenanigans, senator, but good call. On Monday, Judge Amy Coney Barrett will become Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett.