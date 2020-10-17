Donald Trump

Even More Proof of the Final Debate Moderator's Anti-Trump Nature Have Surfaced

Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Oct 17, 2020 12:18 PM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The final presidential debate is scheduled for Thursday night with moderator Kristen Welker, from NBC News. Welker's objectivity has been called into question, particularly after she deleted her Twitter account which included anti-Trump tweets.

According to a new report from the New York Post, Welker is a long-time Democrat with heavy ties to both the Democratic National Committee and various big wigs in the party, including Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

From the Post:

Her mother, Julie Welker, a prominent real estate broker in Philadelphia, and father, Harvey Welker, a consulting engineer, have donated tens of thousands of dollars to Democratic candidates and close to $20,000 to Barack Obama alone.

There was also $3,300 for Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign and $2,100 for Hillary Clinton’s doomed 2016 presidential effort against Trump. Another $7,300 was contributed to the Democratic National Committee between 2004 and 2020.

Not only did the Welkers donate to various Democrats but they also celebrated Christmas at the White House with President Barack Obama. 

And who could forget her hot mic moment during the 2016 election when she told Hillary Clinton’s Communications Director, Jennifer Palmier, she planned to ask a post-debate question about Flint?

When Welker deactivated her Twitter account, a quick Google search revealed her anti-Trump tweets:

Suddenly, a week later, Welker's account is reactivated, just in time for Thursday's debate. 

What we're seeing time and time again is that these debate moderators are lefties, which we already knew. They just keep confirming what we knew all along. Take a look at Steve Scully, who was supposed to moderate the debate that was canceled. When he got caught going back and forth with Anthony Scaramucci about whether or not to address President Trump's criticisms, he lied and said his Twitter account was hacked. And guess what? It resulted in his suspension from CSPAN.

Most Popular