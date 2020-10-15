Moderator for Canceled Debate Suspended After Admitting He Lied About His Twitter Being Hacked

C-SPAN has suspended Steve Scully, a political editor for the network, after he admitted he lied when he claimed that his Twitter account was hacked when it appeared he was trying to message Anthony Scaramucci on if he should respond to President Trump's criticisms.

In a statement released by C-SPAN, Scully said he was frustrated after being "subjected to relentless criticism on social media and in conservative news outlets" after questions were raised on if he could be a fair moderator since he had interned for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

"Out of frustration, I sent a brief tweet addressed to Anthony Scaramucci. The next morning when I saw this tweet had created a new controversy, I falsely claimed that my Twitter account had been hacked," Scully explained. "These were both errors in judgment for which I am totally responsible. I apologize."

He went on to ask for forgiveness from his colleagues at C-SPAN and the Commission on Presidential Debates "as I try to move forward in a moment of reflection and disappointment in myself."

Full statement from Steve Scully: “I sent a brief tweet addressed to Anthony Scaramucci. The next morning when I saw that this tweet had created a new controversy, I falsely claimed that my Twitter account had been hacked.” pic.twitter.com/0ZA23hLFxO — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 15, 2020

In their new statement, C-SPAN said Scully admitted lying to them late Wednesday.

"We were very saddened by this news and do not condone his actions," the outlet said, but adding, "After some distance from this episode, we believe in his ability to continue to contribute to C-SPAN."

C-SPAN issued an initial statement after the tweet went viral that asserted Scully did not send the tweet to Scaramucci. The CPD also said the tweet did not come from Scully.

CPD Co-Chair Frank Fahrenkopf tells @kilmeade on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" in regards to @SteveScully tweet to @Scaramucci: "He was hacked, it didn't happen." — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) October 9, 2020

Trump tweeted he "was right again" in response to the news.