The Next Presidential Debate Moderator Has It in the Bag for Biden, as Evidenced By Her Latest Move

NBC's Kristen Welker is scheduled to moderate the next presidential debate, which is set for Thurs., Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. Interestingly enough, Welker's idea of prepping for the debate includes deactivating her Twitter account.

Even though Welker deactivated her Twitter account, a quick Google search shows she has a bias against President Donald Trump (which isn't all that surprising).

If Welker was fair and objective, why would she go to such great lengths to hide her Twitter account activity, which is, arguably, where political reporters and journalists air most of their stories (and grievances)?

The decision likely has to do with the backlash senior executive producer and political editor for CSPAN, Steve Scully, is facing. Scully was set to moderate Thursday's debate (which has since been canceled) but his tweets came to light. Not only was he an intern for then-Sen. Joe Biden but he also tweeted, "No, Not Trump Not Ever" and was working with former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who has since turned anti-Trump

I don't care how "good" of a person Steve Scully is. He's a debate moderator who interned for Joe Biden, tweeted out "not Trump, not ever," and now got exposed to have been coordinating with Scaramucci and is blaming "hackers."



We didn't need any kind of proof that these debate moderators were in the bag for Biden. It was fairly obvious to anyone who has followed politics, even if it's only been for a short while. The majority of the mainstream media hates President Trump. They're willing to go to great lengths to get him ousted from office. And apparently this is Welker's way of making sure the focus stays on the candidates and not her objectivity.