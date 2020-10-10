Mainstream Media

The Next Presidential Debate Moderator Has It in the Bag for Biden, as Evidenced By Her Latest Move

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Oct 10, 2020 2:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
The Next Presidential Debate Moderator Has It in the Bag for Biden, as Evidenced By Her Latest Move

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

NBC's Kristen Welker is scheduled to moderate the next presidential debate, which is set for Thurs., Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. Interestingly enough, Welker's idea of prepping for the debate includes deactivating her Twitter account.

Even though Welker deactivated her Twitter account, a quick Google search shows she has a bias against President Donald Trump (which isn't all that surprising).

If Welker was fair and objective, why would she go to such great lengths to hide her Twitter account activity, which is, arguably, where political reporters and journalists air most of their stories (and grievances)? 

The decision likely has to do with the backlash senior executive producer and political editor for CSPAN, Steve Scully, is facing. Scully was set to moderate Thursday's debate (which has since been canceled) but his tweets came to light. Not only was he an intern for then-Sen. Joe Biden but he also tweeted, "No, Not Trump Not Ever" and was working with former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who has since turned anti-Trump

We didn't need any kind of proof that these debate moderators were in the bag for Biden. It was fairly obvious to anyone who has followed politics, even if it's only been for a short while. The majority of the mainstream media hates President Trump. They're willing to go to great lengths to get him ousted from office. And apparently this is Welker's way of making sure the focus stays on the candidates and not her objectivity.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

The Small Yet Substantial Role a Dem Gov. Played in the Whitmer Kidnapping Plot
Beth Baumann
Biden: No, Americans Don't Deserve to Know If I Support Packing the Court
Beth Baumann

Trouble for Joe? Hillary's Emails Are Resurfacing.
Beth Baumann

Poll: The Shy Trump Vote Is Bigger This Year...And Who Falls Into This Category Should Terrify Democrats

Matt Vespa
What the Trump Campaign Plans to Do Instead of Thursday's Presidential Debate
VIP
Beth Baumann
Well, Steve Scully's 'I Was Hacked' Defense for Unprofessional Trump Tweet Just Got Shredded
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular