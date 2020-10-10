Supreme Court

Biden: No, Americans Don't Deserve to Know If I Support Packing the Court

Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Oct 10, 2020 10:55 AM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday admitted that Americans don't deserve to know if he would pack the Supreme Court. He made the comments during an interview with KTNV-TV following a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Sir, I gotta ask you about packing the courts," reporter Ross DiMattei said.

"Sure," Biden replied.

"You said yesterday you aren't going to answer the question until after the election but this is the number one thing that I've been asked about from viewers in the last couple of days," DiMattei explained. 

"Well, you've been asked by the viewers who are probably Republicans who don't want me to continue talking about what they're doing to the Court right now," Biden explained. 

"Well, sir, don't the voters deserve to know –" the reporter started to follow up.

"No, they don't!" Biden barked back. "I'm not going to play [President Trump's] game. He'd love me to talk about – and I've already said something on Court packing. He'd love that to be the discussion instead of what he's doing now. He's about to make a pick in the middle of an election. First time it's ever been done. First time in history it's ever been done."

Why is it so hard for Joe Biden to answer whether or not he supports packing the Court? Probably because his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), said in May of 2019 Harris said she would be "open" to packing the Supreme Court.

"I’m open to this conversation about increasing the number of people on the United States Supreme Court,” Harris said at the time, The Hill reported.

Harris also said she would consider limiting how many justices a president can nominate and setting term limits for justices that sit on the nation's highest court.

The running mates are clearly divided on whether or not they support packing the Court but they have a unified "I'm not answering" response when asked about their take on the issue.

Most Popular