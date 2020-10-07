Minnesota Officials Prepare for Riots After an Announcement in the George Floyd Case

Former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin, the man allegedly responsible for killing George Floyd by pressing his knee into Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes, posted $1 million bail on Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press, Chauvin was released from the Oak Park Heights facility around 11:30 a.m. local time.

Under Chauvin's condition of release, "he must attend all court appearances, cannot have any direct or indirect contact — including social media contact — with any members of Floyd’s family, cannot work in law enforcement or security, and must not possess any firearms or ammunition," WRBC-TV reported.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz had to deploy 100 National Guardsmen in anticipation of rioting and unrest as the news came down. He also had equipment and facilities sent out in an "abundance of caution."In addition, the governor also mobilized 100 Minnesota state troopers and 25 Department of Natural Resources conservation officers to assist the National Guard.

Floyd's family was upset with the news.

“It’s something that I’m not happy with. I’m not pleased with it. But I know I have to accept it because this is what the judge allowed to happen. ... I know our family is not happy with this decision,” Floyd's aunt, Angela Harrelson, told WRBC-TV.

Where Chauvin got the money for the bond remains unclear (via AP):

It was not immediately clear where Chauvin got the money to pay his bond. In Minnesota, someone who posts bond is required to pay 10%, in this case $100,000, to the bail bond company. Then, the company and the defendant work out an arrangement for collateral to back all or part of the rest of the bond amount, said Mike Brandt, a criminal defense attorney who is not connected to the case. A message left with the company that posted the bond, Allegheny Casualty Company, was not immediately returned. The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, which has a legal defense fund, did not provide any money for bail, a spokeswoman said. Bob Kroll, president of the Minneapolis Police Officers Federation, said his union was not involved. The website GiveSendGo.com, which says it is a free Christian crowdfunding site, has a Derek Chauvin Bail Fund that says it was created by his family. According to the site, as of midday Wednesday that fund raised $4,198 of its $125,000 goal, with donations from more than 35 people. A posting on the site dated Sept. 12 said it took time to set up a fundraising effort due to the high-profile nature of the case.

As of now, Chauvin and the other three officers involved in the case are scheduled to appear in court together in March. The judge overseeing the case is contemplating whether or not to allow each of the officers to stand trial alone.