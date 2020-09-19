Supreme Court

AOC Rallies the Progressive Troops: We'll Give RBG Her Final Wish

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Sep 19, 2020 10:40 AM
AOC Rallies the Progressive Troops: We'll Give RBG Her Final Wish

Source: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) sounded off on the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, saying her death is "earth shattering" for Democrats. AOC encouraged Americans to "fight" for the next justice, a clear indication she disagrees with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's decision to give President Trump's Supreme Court nominee a vote in the U.S. Senate.

"The Squad" member took to Twitter to air her grievances.

But she also conducted a 40 minute Instagram Live video, Fox News reported.

“We need to focus on voting for Joe Biden. I don't care if you like him or not,” she told her progressive supporters.“Voting for Joe Biden is not about whether you agree with him. It's a vote to let our democracy live another day."

The freshman congresswoman made the argument that this Supreme Court vacancy could have a damaging effect on liberal policies, like abortion.

“It's earth-shattering. This kind of vacancy and this kind of tipping point is the difference between people having reproductive rights, and the government controlling people's bodies for them," AOC explained. “… This kind of vacancy is the difference between us having health care and not. It's the difference between us having a future and our climate or not, and the timing of this vacancy is extremely unsettling and scary to a lot of people."

At the end of the live, AOC promised to give RBG her "final wish," which was to have the next president decide who takes her place.

As Matt pointed out, Ruth Bader Ginsburg has no one to blame but herself. She wanted to stay on the Court as long as she could instead of retiring when President Obama was still in office. If she was truly worried about who would take her place she wouldn't have gambled on her passing. 

