AOC Rallies the Progressive Troops: We'll Give RBG Her Final Wish

Freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) sounded off on the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, saying her death is "earth shattering" for Democrats. AOC encouraged Americans to "fight" for the next justice, a clear indication she disagrees with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's decision to give President Trump's Supreme Court nominee a vote in the U.S. Senate.

"The Squad" member took to Twitter to air her grievances.

We have lost a giant in the history of our nation with the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.



It is heartbreaking that in her final moments she was, as are many others, preoccupied with what would happen after her passing.



I want to make one thing clear: we can, and must, fight. https://t.co/QEDDFtSwmK — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 19, 2020

Now is not the time for cynicism or hopelessness. There is and continues to be political possibility to preserve our democracy & move forward.



It will require each & every one of us, from the streets to the Senate, to grow in courage, strength, and strategy. But it is possible. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 19, 2020

Our first, no 1 priority is to do everything possible to secure electoral college victory in Nov.



This is the fight of and for our lives. That has always been true, & it becomes more true each day.



Opponents of democracy need your resignation to succeed. Don’t give it to them. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 19, 2020

You do not need to, nor should you, ignore your fears - there is plenty to be afraid of - but we have possibilities before us.



We can win, we can succeed, but we cannot do it alone. We will need the people.



We must get to work.

Everyone matters.

Everyone has something to give. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 19, 2020

But she also conducted a 40 minute Instagram Live video, Fox News reported.

“We need to focus on voting for Joe Biden. I don't care if you like him or not,” she told her progressive supporters.“Voting for Joe Biden is not about whether you agree with him. It's a vote to let our democracy live another day."

The freshman congresswoman made the argument that this Supreme Court vacancy could have a damaging effect on liberal policies, like abortion.

“It's earth-shattering. This kind of vacancy and this kind of tipping point is the difference between people having reproductive rights, and the government controlling people's bodies for them," AOC explained. “… This kind of vacancy is the difference between us having health care and not. It's the difference between us having a future and our climate or not, and the timing of this vacancy is extremely unsettling and scary to a lot of people."

At the end of the live, AOC promised to give RBG her "final wish," which was to have the next president decide who takes her place.

“If Mitch McConnell isn’t going to honor RBG’s final wish, we will. We will. And we have to.” Thank you, ?@AOC?. For your voice. For your fight. Tonight. And always. pic.twitter.com/2P5ttuvJsx — Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) September 19, 2020

As Matt pointed out, Ruth Bader Ginsburg has no one to blame but herself. She wanted to stay on the Court as long as she could instead of retiring when President Obama was still in office. If she was truly worried about who would take her place she wouldn't have gambled on her passing.