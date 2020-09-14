Fox News

Detroit Police Chief Shreds Dem Senator for Suggesting Police Should Be Unarmed

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Sep 14, 2020 9:50 PM
Source: ClarenceTabb Jr./Detroit News via AP

Detroit Police Chief James Craig slammed Democratic Sen. Ed Markey for saying police officers should be unarmed. Markey's statement comes after two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies were shot at point blank range in Compton on Saturday.

According to Craig, the senator's statement is "absolutely ridiculous."

"You know what I find fascinating, Martha?" the police chief asked Fox News' Martha MacCallum. "And even Rashida Talib out here in my state of Michigan who is calling for me to resign, let me just say this: when are we going to start talking about disarming criminals?"

“I’ve been on the record. I support law-abiding citizens to be armed, but criminals?” the police chief asked, clearly confused. "And so it's okay to attack police officers and then, everyone always says one thing: 'these were peaceful protestors.' So I guess when you're throwing Molotov cocktails, railroad spikes, other projectiles, you're using green lasers, I guess that constitutes being 'peaceful.'"

Most Popular