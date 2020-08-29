Wisconsin

Rioters Left Behind a 'War Zone' That Residents Now Have to Clean Up

Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Aug 29, 2020 5:55 PM
Rioters Left Behind a 'War Zone' That Residents Now Have to Clean Up

Source: AP Photo/Morry Gash

Things have been utter chaos in Kenosha, Wisconsin. When the riots first began, a rioter pulled a gun out on a reporter. An elderly man attempted to defend his business and the mob beat him to a bloody pulp. Things seem to have calmed down a bit and now people are assessing the damage, including an Indian immigrant whose entire business went up in flames. 

The Sunday Times' Josh Glancy walked through Kenosha and snapped pictures of the wreckage. The worst part, however, was that locals say it was people from out of town that caused the destruction and chaos. 

Residents have had to put signs up asking for rioters to be respectful and not destroy their building. 

In the weeks to come, the media will move on and forget about Kenosha and other places that have fallen to the mob. The sad part: the locals will be left to clean up and rebuild following the destruction caused by out of towners. 

