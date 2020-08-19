Gabrielle Giffords

Dems Point to Gabrielle Giffords as Justification for Gun Control But What's Actually In Their Plain?

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Aug 19, 2020 11:53 PM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) on Wednesday night spoke about her experience as a victim of gun violence. She was shot at point blank range in 2011 and suffered a brain injury as a result of the incident.

According to the former congresswoman, who now leads the gun control group Giffords, she knew "the darkest of days, days of pain and uncertain recovery," as as result of the tragedy.

"But confronted by despair I've summoned hope. Confronted by paralysis and aphasia, I've responded with grit and determination," she recalled. "I put one foot in front of the other. I found one word and then another. My recovery is a daily fight but fighting makes me stronger. Words once came easily, today I struggle with speech but I have not lost my voice."

Giffords made the case that Americans need to be "on the right side of history" to "end gun violence" 

"We are at a crossroads. We can let the shooting continue or we can act. We can protect our families and our future. We can vote. We can be on the right side of history. We must elect Joe Biden. He was there for me, he'll be there for you too," she said. "Join us in this fight. Vote! Vote! Vote!"

Biden and Harris applauded Giffords for making her speech and fighting for gun control.

Outspoken gun control advocates, like Parkland parent Fred Guttenberg, applauded Giffords.

Remember: when Harris was running for president she threatened to sign an executive order on gun control if Congress didn't pass "common sense gun laws" within the first 100 days of her being president. Specifically, she called for an Assault Weapons Ban (which Biden favors), universal background checks and prosecuting Federal Firearms Licensees (FFLs). 

Harris has made gun control one of her top two legislative priorities throughout her time in the Senate. And once she hit the road to parts of flyover, she suddenly became a gun owner (as if 2A advocates wouldn't notice her aim at the Second Amendment). 

Be prepared for the Biden/Harris ticket to continually use Giffords as a pawn in their anti-Second Amendment agenda. With Biden's lack of a backbone – and memory – it wouldn't be surprising if Harris really presses him on pursuing this issue.

