President Trump's Younger Brother, Robert, Has Passed Away

President Donald Trump's brother, Robert Trump, 71, passed away on Saturday after being admitted to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan. He had been hospitalized in June for a serious illness, although the condition was never disclosed. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

"It is with [a] heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight," President Trump said in a statement. "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace."

Other members of the Trump family took to Twitter to remember the younger Trump.

Uncle Robert, we love you. You are in our hearts and prayers, always. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 16, 2020

Robert Trump was an incredible man - strong, kind and loyal to the core. Anyone who encountered him felt his warmth immediately. He will be deeply missed by our entire family. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 16, 2020

Uncle Rob, we love you and we will miss you. R.I.P — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 16, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden also took to Twitter to wish his condolences to the Trump family.

Mr. President, Jill and I are sad to learn of your younger brother Robert’s passing. I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one — and I know how important family is in moments like these. I hope you know that our prayers are with you all. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 16, 2020

This is a developing news story. As more information is released, this post will be updated.