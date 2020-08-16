Donald Trump

President Trump's Younger Brother, Robert, Has Passed Away

Posted: Aug 16, 2020 9:39 AM
Source: AP Photo/Diane Bonadreff, File

President Donald Trump's brother, Robert Trump, 71, passed away on Saturday after being admitted to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan. He had been hospitalized in June for a serious illness, although the condition was never disclosed. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

"It is with [a] heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight," President Trump said in a statement. "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace."

Other members of the Trump family took to Twitter to remember the younger Trump.

Former Vice President Joe Biden also took to Twitter to wish his condolences to the Trump family.

This is a developing news story. As more information is released, this post will be updated.

