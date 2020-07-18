Group of Prominent CEOs Call for a Nationwide Mask Mandate

The Business Roundtable, a group compromised of prominent CEOs, on Friday called for the mandatory use of face masks to help prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

"Rising infection rates around the country are putting public health and our economy at grave risk. Failure to bring the pandemic under control will have devastating, long-term consequences for millions of Americans," the group said in a statement.

"One of the most effective things we can all do to protect public health and the economy is to wear face coverings in public settings, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain," the organization said. "Business Roundtable applauds the many companies that are protecting their employees and customers by mandating the use of face coverings indoors consistent with CDC guidelines. We encourage every company to adopt this practice and hope that all Americans will adopt the use of face coverings to protect their families, friends, neighbors, and our economy."

The group is compromised of various leaders, including:

Walmart President and Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillan

CVS President and Chief Executive Officer Larry Merlo

Target Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell

Best Buy Chief Executive Officer Corie Barry

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook

The sudden shift requiring customers to wear masks at places like Target and Walmart coincide with the Business Roundtable's calls for a mask mandate.

Businesses that require customers to wear masks include and when the requirement starts: