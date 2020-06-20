Washington D.C.

WATCH: Police Standby As Protestors Desecrate a DC Statue

Beth Baumann
Posted: Jun 20, 2020 10:15 AM
Source: AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo

Roughly 100 people gathered around 11 p.m. ET in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night to pull down a statue of Confederate Army Gen. Albert Pike. The statue was located in Judiciary Square.

When President Donald Trump received word of the destruction, he took to Twitter to blast DC Mayor Muriel Bowser because the "D.C. Police are not doing their job."

The group hit the streets again to continue their march. At one point a man with a microphone read President Trump's tweet.

According to DC History Sites, Pike's statue was the only statue in D.C. that honored a Confederate general. In the late 1800s, the Southern Jurisdiction of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry petitioned Congress to erect a statue in Pike's honor. Those that fought on behalf of the Union Army had opposition to the statue because of Pike's allegiance to the Confederacy. The statue was eventually greenlighted because it focused on Pike's life in the freemasonry and outside of the Confederate Army.

Back in 2017, members of the D.C. Council called for the statue's removal, citing Pike's dedication to the Confederacy and him being a "strong proponent of slavery," the DCist reported.

“Albert Pike was a strong proponent of slavery and fought to try to preserve that in this country. Regardless of what he did in other parts of his life, it’s inappropriate to honor him,” At-large Councilmember David Grosso said at the time.

Most Popular