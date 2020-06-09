Amazing: Hundreds Show Up to Pay Their Respects to Former St. Louis Capt David Dorn

Americans came together on Monday to mourn the tragic loss of former St. Louis Police Department Captain David Dorn, who served his community as a member of the SLPD for 38 years. He was murdered in cold blood last week when he protected a friend's pawn shop from looters and rioters. His killing was shared on a Facebook Live video. According to the man filming, Dorn's death was over a few TVs that looters had their eyes on.

The line to pay respects to fallen retired St. Louis police CPT David Dorn stretches nearly 2 blocks — and has already been going on for over an hour. pic.twitter.com/EnVEyPPiPd — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) June 9, 2020

Another retired police officer told the Daily Caller's Virginia Kruta that the line of people waiting to pay their respects to Dorn is a testament to who he was.

One retired officer, who declined to be photographed, said that he had worked with CPT #DavidDorn for 35 years. “This line tells the story of who he was.” — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) June 9, 2020

According to KMOV-TV, at the time of their reporting, roughly 500 people attended the visitation. That number was expected to grow over the remaining visitation time.

"David Dorn is my son's father-in-law and I knew him for years and years and years and it feels like one family all together," Emma Washington explained. "He is such a wonderful, caring person. He would do anything for anybody. Like if we had anything we needed done, he would do it. He would come and help us."

Those that knew Dorn say he was a great mentor, especially to younger police officers looking to learn the ropes.

Dorn's alleged killer, 24-year-old Stephan Cannon, was sentenced to first-degree murder. It was revealed that in 2014 Cannon received a seven-year prison sentence for felony robbery but never served a single day.

Monday was the public's time to visit and pay their respects to the retired police captain. On Tuesday, friends, family and members of the police department will gather for a private funeral.

May you rest in peace, Capt. Dorn. Your service, sacrifice and sense of community will never be forgotten.