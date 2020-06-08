They Got Him: Man Arrested in Killing of Retired Police Chief David Dorn Whose Murder Was Captured on Facebook Live

The video is horrific. David Dorn, a retired police captain in St. Louis, is lying on the sidewalk, dead or dying, blood everywhere, after he was shot by looters ransacking a local pawn shop. The establishment was owned by a friend. Dorn worked there as well and arrived at the shop when the alarms were triggered. His murder was captured on Facebook Live. The St. Louis Police Department released the surveillance footage from inside the pawnshop showing multiple persons of interest in the murder of Dorn. It led to the arrest of Stephan Cannon, who has been charged with first-degree murder (via St. Louis Post-Dispatch):

RECOGNIZE THESE SUBJECTS?



They're persons of interest in the murder of Ret. Capt. David Dorn.



Anyone with info should call our Homicide Div directly @ 314-444-5371, or if you want to remain anonymous & are interested in a reward (up to 45k) contact @STLRCS @ 866-371-TIPS(8477) pic.twitter.com/EaOxOvmHfs — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 5, 2020

Charges have been filed against a 24-year-old man who police believe fatally shot retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn, 77, on the sidewalk outside Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry early Tuesday morning. Stephan Cannon, 24, of Glasgow Village, has been charged with first-degree murder. He is being held without bond. As downtown St. Louis descended into violence and chaos Monday night into Tuesday morning, Dorn, also a retired municipal police chief, attempted to protect the pawn shop from looting. He was shot multiple times, and his killing was broadcast on Facebook Live. According to a police probable cause statement, Cannon was seen on surveillance footage pulling up and entering the store with others, and then stealing several televisions. Once Dorn arrived at the store, Cannon walked toward the street corner with a gun in his hand. […] After Dorn fell to the ground, Cannon approached the entrance to the store, according to the police statement. A witness told police that someone told everyone in the store that they could leave, and looters fled from the back entrance. A stolen television was later found where Cannon was arrested. He admitted to police that he changed his hair and appearance once he saw his image being distributed to the public. […] Dorn retired from the St. Louis Police Department in 2007 after 38 years on the job. He rose from rookie patrol officer in 1969 to captain. He was the deputy commander of the Bureau of Patrol Support, which oversees traffic and mounted patrols, commercial vehicles and the tactical unit. When he retired, Dorn then became police chief in Moline Acres.

Another layer of tragedy is added to this story since Dorn’s name will largely go unnoticed by the media. He’s a cop. He can’t be honored by the liberal media which has defended or excused the rampant looting and destruction across America’s cities. Why? Well, because Trump is in office and they will defend anyone or any issue that could be used to be weaponized against him. But even leaving that out, defending the rioting, which led to the death of a black former police captain just kills the narrative. It makes them defend the police. It makes them reverse course on the looting. That can’t happen.

Thank you for your service, Captain Dorn, and may you get justice.