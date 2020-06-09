Excuse Me? How David Dorn's Senseless Murder Could Have Been Avoided Entirely

The national media is not really jumping on this story, but at least some local outlets are doing follow-ups. Retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn was murdered by looters who had broken into a pawn shop. Dorn knew the shop’s owner. They were friends, and he worked there. The alarms going off caused him to head on down and investigate where he was shot and killed. It was captured on a Facebook Live video. The suspects were captured on the security footage and one man, Stephan Cannon, was arrested for his murder. This was avoidable—that goes for any murder—but Cannon was given a seven-year prison sentence in 2014. Somehow, he didn’t serve a day in prison. He was charged with felony robbery, but got a break and even then, he violated the probationary conditions he was under that prevented him from going to jail (via Fox 2 Now):

The man charged with the murder of retired St. Louis police Captain David Dorn was previously convicted in St. Louis County in 2014 but never served a day in prison. Stephan Cannon, 24, was sentenced to seven years for felony robbery but he got a break. Cannon got probation under what’s called a suspended execution of sentence (SES). Court records show Cannon then violated probation—twice—and got two more breaks. He never went to prison. Cannon now faces a first-degree murder charge for killing Dorn on June 2. Dorn was protecting a pawnshop from being looted. St. Louis police released video of suspects looting that night and CrimeStoppers offered a growing reward that reached nearly $60,000.

Absolutely awful. It makes this murder all the more tragic. Let’s hope justice is truly served for Dorn and his family. Mr. Cannon should have been locked up years ago.

The rioting is over the death of George Floyd, which has touched off a series of violent riots that have engulfed the country. There are legitimate issues to be debated concerning police reform, police brutality, community policing, racial issues. Some of these are silly lefty exercises, but Floyd’s death was also avoidable. The video is ghastly. Floyd was arrested on suspicion of using a fake $20 bill. In the end, Officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been charged with second-degree murder, thought it was necessary to keep his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck for nearly ten minutes. Floyd was already in handcuffs. He could be heard pleading that he couldn’t breathe. This action is what killed him. Peacefully protest this incident all you want, but I stop when rioting, looting, arson, and wanton destruction of property ensue. In many places, the left-wing mob has decided to unleash a campaign of destruction and it must be put down. The good news is that in some areas, these antics are subsiding. Yet, not without a terrible cost to these communities.