Officer Says There's Only One Reason to Take a Knee... And It's Not for Black Lives Matter

Protestors across the nation have taken to the streets to protest the unjust killing of George Floyd, the unarmed African American man who was killed when an officer held his knee on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes.

One of the things protestors have wanted to see is police officers and other law enforcement officials to take a knee in solidarity. Riverside County, California Sheriff Chad Bianco decided to take a knee during a protest last week, something he saw as an olive branch.