George Floyd

Officer Says There's Only One Reason to Take a Knee... And It's Not for Black Lives Matter

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Jun 07, 2020 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Officer Says There's Only One Reason to Take a Knee... And It's Not for Black Lives Matter

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Protestors across the nation have taken to the streets to protest the unjust killing of George Floyd, the unarmed African American man who was killed when an officer held his knee on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes.

One of the things protestors have wanted to see is police officers and other law enforcement officials to take a knee in solidarity. Riverside County, California Sheriff Chad Bianco decided to take a knee during a protest last week, something he saw as an olive branch. 

But not all officers see it the way Bianco does.

At a Black Lives Matter protest in Tennessee, crowds chanted at police officers to "take a knee!" One officer decided to refrain from the gesture.

"All lives matter," the officer replied. He then told protestors the only person he would take a knee for is God.

The truth is taking a knee does nothing. All it does is make mobs happy. It does not change policies or hold officers accountable for their actions. Taking a knee seems to be more about symbolism and the photo than what actually takes place.

Protestors want to be able to say they bullied a cop – dominated, even – into submission. 

Kudos to the cop for standing his ground. That couldn't have been easy in a massive crowd.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

LEAKED: Internal Email Reveals NYT Shakeup Following Tom Cotton Controversy
Beth Baumann

John Legend Explains How 'Defund the Police' Doesn't Equate to Abolishing Law Enforcement
Beth Baumann
Trump Fires Back at Colin Powell After Four-Star General Says He's Voting for Biden
Bronson Stocking
Police Chief Praised Armed Citizens Keeping Out Looters. Then He Was Forced to Resign.
Beth Baumann
FLASHBACK: Remember When Hillary Made These Racist Comments?
Beth Baumann

Why Colin Powell Is Throwing His Support Behind Joe Biden
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular