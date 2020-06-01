Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Monday night took Jared Kushner, one of President Donald Trump's senior advisors, to task over his take on law and order. According to Carlson, Kushner is single-handedly responsible for pushing the president to take a more hands-off approach to the riots that are taking place across the country.

"Some key advisors around the president don’t seem to understand this or the gravity of the moment. No matter what happens they’ll tell you, 'Our supporters aren’t going anywhere," Carlson explained. "The trailer parks are rock-solid. What choice do they have? They've got to vote for us.' Jared Kushner, for one, has made that point out loud."

"No one has more contempt for Donald Trump’s voters than Jared Kushner and no one expresses it more frequently. In 2016, Donald Trump ran as a law and order candidate because he meant it and his views remain fundamentally unchanged today," he explained. "But the president's famously sharp instinct, the ones that won him the presidency almost four years ago, have been since subverted at every level by Jared Kushner. This is true on immigration, foreign policy, and especially on law enforcement."

Carlson cited Kushner's involvement in the FIRST Step Act, the criminal justice reform bill that Congress passed and Trump signed into law, as a prime example.

"As crime in this country continues to rise, Jared Kushner led a highly aggressive effort to let more criminals out of prison and back onto the street. This is reckless. At this moment in time, it’s insane if it continues to happen," the Fox Host said. "The president seems to sense this. At times, he seems aware that he’s being led in the wrong direction and often derives Kushner as a liberal and that’s correct he is, but he convinced the president that throwing up the prisons is the key to winning African American votes in the fall and that those votes are essential to his reelection."

The Fox News host stated Trump's outspoken desire to crack down on riots was impeded by his son-in-law.

"Several times over the last few days, the president has signaled he was very much liking to crack down on rioters. That’s his instinct. If you've watched it you believe it, but every time he’s been talked out of it by Jared Kushner and by aids that Kushner has hired and controls," Carlson stated. "The assumption is that African-Americans like looting. This is wrong. Normal Americans of all colors hate looting. Obviously. Why wouldn’t they hate looting? They are decent people."

The president announced on Monday that he would deploying federal resources to reestablish law and order across the country.

"I am mobilizing all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting, to end the destruction and arson. And to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans, including your Second Amendment rights," the president said during his address.