BREAKING: President Trump Addresses the Nation Over George Floyd Riots

In a last-minute address to the nation Monday evening, President Donald Trump made it clear he would mobilize all federal resources to reestablish law and order across the country.

"I am mobilizing all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting, to end the destruction and arson. And to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans, including your Second Amendment rights," the president said during his address.

Trump recommended that every governor across the country "to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers, that we dominate the streets. Mayors and governors must establish overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled. If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them."

Pres. Trump: "I am mobilizing all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting, to end the destruction and arson. And to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans, including your Second Amendment rights." pic.twitter.com/Zvsr1Bnogw — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 1, 2020

The president said those who are suffering the most from the riots and looting are those from poor areas.

"We can not allow the righteous cries of peaceful protestors to be drown out by an angry mob," he said. "The biggest victims of the rioting are peace-loving citizens in our poorest communities, and as their president, I will fight to keep them safe. I will fight to protect you. I am your president of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protestors."

NEW: Pres. Trump: "The biggest victims of the rioting are peace-loving citizens in our poorest communities, and as their president, I will fight to keep them safe...I am your president of law and order." https://t.co/n0fWIF4N9X pic.twitter.com/5GB4RHDnAO — ABC News (@ABC) June 1, 2020

Trump said Floyd's death will not be in vain and that his administration is dedicated to seeking justice for his "brutal death."