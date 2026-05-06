Xavier Becerra Had This to Say About the Kids Who Went Missing Under Biden, and It's Infuriating

We all know that, thanks to the Biden-Harris administration, hundreds of thousands of migrant children went missing. Despite the fact that Biden's own Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Inspector General put that number at over 300,000, former Biden Health and Human Services Secretary and California Governor candidate Xavier Becerra said during a debate that no kids were lost.

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Why? Because it was a talking point President Trump used during his successful 2024 campaign, that's why.

Becerra: "The Trump campaign in 2024 talked about 'lost kids' when there were no lost kids."



The Biden DHS' own Inspector General found that over 300,000 migrant children went missing under their watch. pic.twitter.com/jyrNSzQs2n — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 6, 2026

"Using Trump lies to try to damage your opponents is worse," Becerra said. "Everyone knows that Trump campaigned in 2024, talking about lost kids when there were no such thing as lost kids. To hear these candidates now talk about that, if they're so concerned, why haven't they taking any action to find these 'lost kids'?"

The air quotes are a nice touch, Xavier.

"I think it's shameful for people to use Trump lies to try to gain favor with voters."

Well, we think it's shameful to lie about your former boss losing 300,000 children.

In July of 2025, DHS announced it found 13,000 of those not-lost kids. In December of last year, Border Czar Tom Homan said 62,000 of those not-lost kids had been found while then-DHS Secretary Noem said 172,000 were located. In February, Homan said 145,000 children were found.

Some reports say the number is closer to 450,000 children.

Becerra: ‘There are no lost kids.’

DHS IG: 448,000+ unaccompanied minors handed to HHS, hundreds of thousands unmonitored with bad addresses & no court notices.

Memory is short, but the reports are not. — Alex (@Alex510x2) May 6, 2026

Many of the kids recovered by the Trump administration had been sex trafficked or otherwise abused, too.

You cain’t vote for someone that knows 300K children are missing under Biden’s open borders and is out right lying about it. He is too lazy to do anything about it and too heartless to care. — Tee (@CindyVetrano3) May 6, 2026

Becerra doesn't want to let President Trump be right about this, hence calling it a "Trump lie." Clearly, some of his fellow Democrats know it to be true and Becerra is trying to shame them for it.

This is news to CNN and @kaitlancollins https://t.co/xBWuHYrHZU — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 6, 2026

And not one mainstream journalist will hold Becerra accountable for this or ask him any follow up questions.

They lie about easily proven facts. Insane. https://t.co/RMPpj7WLII — Jeff Bernard ✝️ 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@JeffBernard1) May 6, 2026

It's what they do best. If President Trump said the sky is blue, Democrats would insist that was a lie, too.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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