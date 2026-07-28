'Make the Right Choice': Savannah Guthrie Makes New Plea for Information About Her Missing Mother

VIP
MN Lawmaker Claims Senate Candidate Bothered Him for Endorsement As He Recovered From Being Shot
MN Lawmaker Claims Senate Candidate Bothered Him for Endorsement As He Recovered From...
Republicans Will Jump for Joy If This Kamala Harris Rumor Is True
Republicans Will Jump for Joy If This Kamala Harris Rumor Is True
Seattle Mayor's Shambolic Presser Draws Outrage in the Aftermath of Tragic Food Festival Shooting
Seattle Mayor's Shambolic Presser Draws Outrage in the Aftermath of Tragic Food Festival...
Why a Former FDA Official Got Very Uncomfortable During This Interview on CNBC
Why a Former FDA Official Got Very Uncomfortable During This Interview on CNBC
Well, This Florida State House Rep Really Screwed Her Party
Well, This Florida State House Rep Really Screwed Her Party
Until John Thune Gets This Through His Head, He'll Continue to Get Cooked by the GOP Base
Until John Thune Gets This Through His Head, He'll Continue to Get Cooked...
WWE Star Turned Mayor Sounds the Alarm on Flock Safety Camera Surveillance
WWE Star Turned Mayor Sounds the Alarm on Flock Safety Camera Surveillance
VIP
The Democrats' Gerrymander Gambit
The Democrats' Gerrymander Gambit
From Bad to Worse: Milwaukee Public Schools Hire Displaced Chicago Teachers
From Bad to Worse: Milwaukee Public Schools Hire Displaced Chicago Teachers
DNI Director Bill Pulte Just Provided an Update on Layoffs and Election Security
DNI Director Bill Pulte Just Provided an Update on Layoffs and Election Security
This Whistleblower's Report on Missing Migrant Kids Should End Xavier Becerra's Political Career
This Whistleblower's Report on Missing Migrant Kids Should End Xavier Becerra's Political...
Taxing Them Wasn't Enough, So Mamdani Did This to Rich New Yorkers, Too
Taxing Them Wasn't Enough, So Mamdani Did This to Rich New Yorkers, Too
Ron DeSantis: Fauci's Criticism Is a 'Badge of Honor'
Ron DeSantis: Fauci's Criticism Is a 'Badge of Honor'
A Major Earthquake Hit Southern Japan. Here's What We Know.
A Major Earthquake Hit Southern Japan. Here's What We Know.
Tipsheet

'Make the Right Choice': Savannah Guthrie Makes New Plea for Information About Her Missing Mother

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 28, 2026 9:30 AM
'Make the Right Choice': Savannah Guthrie Makes New Plea for Information About Her Missing Mother
AP Photo/Ty ONeil

August 1 will mark six months since 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie, went missing from her Arizona home. Shortly after her disappearance, a series of ransom notes were sent to the media. Back in June, authorities said they believed those notes were from Guthrie's actual kidnappers.

Advertisement

That's a grim update, because one of the notes claimed Guthrie had died and was "buried in nature." Another note claimed her body was in Mexico. The ordeal has, understandably, been a nightmare for Guthrie's family, and Savannah Guthrie issued yet another plea to the kidnappers.

"I'm coming on today with a very specific message. It has been months since our mom was taken from us. Our family is in agony," Guthrie said. "We are in a nightmare that will not end. Nothing about our situation has changed. We have done our part. And we will never stop looking for her. We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts."

She continued, "The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place, and I know that you have tried to do things the right way. So I'm asking you, begging you, to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her. I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing. Help us bring this situation to an end. For all of us, no matter where we've been and what we've done, I believe there is always a way home. Please make the right choice."

Recommended

This Whistleblower's Report on Missing Migrant Kids Should End Xavier Becerra's Political Career Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

ARIZONA CRIME FBI FOX NEWS MEXICO

Guthrie was reportedly in contact with law enforcement prior to releasing this video.

"The timing of Savannah's newest video comes as we approach the six-month mark of Nancy Guthrie being reported missing. Fox is told there are still investigators and detectives working on this case every day. Tips are still coming in.  And there's lots of video that's being combed through," Finn wrote.

Fox News reporter Steve Doocy wondered if Guthrie's remark about them having "done our part" is a reference to the ransom.

"When she says 'we have done our part,' it sounds like, to a non-lawyer, they have paid the ransom. What does it sound like to you?" Doocy asked.

Advertisement

"Yeah, that's interesting," replied Josh Ritter, a criminal defense attorney. "I think that what she's essentially communicating is that we've communicated in good faith, we've tried to follow through on what you've asked. It's funny, when first listening to it I did not take that away from it, but that could be the communication as well. I think some takeaways you can make from this is ... I don't think any of these communications that she's made like this have been without some sort of law enforcement involvement. So I think this is at the direction of law enforcement, likely the FBI."

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Whistleblower's Report on Missing Migrant Kids Should End Xavier Becerra's Political Career Amy Curtis
Republicans Will Jump for Joy If This Kamala Harris Rumor Is True Matt Vespa
Taxing Them Wasn't Enough, So Mamdani Did This to Rich New Yorkers, Too Amy Curtis
WWE Star Turned Mayor Sounds the Alarm on Flock Safety Camera Surveillance Jeff Charles
Why a Former FDA Official Got Very Uncomfortable During This Interview on CNBC Matt Vespa
Seattle Mayor's Shambolic Presser Draws Outrage in the Aftermath of Tragic Food Festival Shooting Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Whistleblower's Report on Missing Migrant Kids Should End Xavier Becerra's Political Career Amy Curtis
Advertisement