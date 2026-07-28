'Make the Right Choice': Savannah Guthrie Makes New Plea for Information About Her Missing Mother

August 1 will mark six months since 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie, went missing from her Arizona home. Shortly after her disappearance, a series of ransom notes were sent to the media. Back in June, authorities said they believed those notes were from Guthrie's actual kidnappers.

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That's a grim update, because one of the notes claimed Guthrie had died and was "buried in nature." Another note claimed her body was in Mexico. The ordeal has, understandably, been a nightmare for Guthrie's family, and Savannah Guthrie issued yet another plea to the kidnappers.

BREAKING: Savannah Guthrie begs mother Nancy's kidnapper to 'make the right choice' amid 'nightmare that will not end' pic.twitter.com/Of45wZuzrD — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 27, 2026

"I'm coming on today with a very specific message. It has been months since our mom was taken from us. Our family is in agony," Guthrie said. "We are in a nightmare that will not end. Nothing about our situation has changed. We have done our part. And we will never stop looking for her. We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts."

She continued, "The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place, and I know that you have tried to do things the right way. So I'm asking you, begging you, to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her. I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing. Help us bring this situation to an end. For all of us, no matter where we've been and what we've done, I believe there is always a way home. Please make the right choice."

Guthrie was reportedly in contact with law enforcement prior to releasing this video.

NEW Savannah Guthrie video:



A federal source close to the Guthrie case tells Fox News that Savannah was in communication with law enforcement about releasing her newest video.



This latest plea seems to be personal to Savannah and in a way she would want to say it.



The timing… — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) July 27, 2026

"The timing of Savannah's newest video comes as we approach the six-month mark of Nancy Guthrie being reported missing. Fox is told there are still investigators and detectives working on this case every day. Tips are still coming in. And there's lots of video that's being combed through," Finn wrote.

Fox News reporter Steve Doocy wondered if Guthrie's remark about them having "done our part" is a reference to the ransom.

DESPERATE PLEA: "We have done our part - and we will never stop looking for her."



Nancy Guthrie releases another video pleading with her mother's kidnappers to help find her:



STEVE DOOCY: "When she says 'we have done our part,' it sounds like... they paid the ransom." pic.twitter.com/03zlzU2uNP — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) July 28, 2026

"When she says 'we have done our part,' it sounds like, to a non-lawyer, they have paid the ransom. What does it sound like to you?" Doocy asked.

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"Yeah, that's interesting," replied Josh Ritter, a criminal defense attorney. "I think that what she's essentially communicating is that we've communicated in good faith, we've tried to follow through on what you've asked. It's funny, when first listening to it I did not take that away from it, but that could be the communication as well. I think some takeaways you can make from this is ... I don't think any of these communications that she's made like this have been without some sort of law enforcement involvement. So I think this is at the direction of law enforcement, likely the FBI."