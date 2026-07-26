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Democratic Socialists' Co-Chair Admits Platform Includes Open Borders, Amnesty for Illegals

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | July 26, 2026 2:00 PM
Democratic Socialists' Co-Chair Admits Platform Includes Open Borders, Amnesty for Illegals
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

The co-chair of Democratic Socialists of America told Fox News that the party’s agenda includes abolishing borders, giving amnesty to illegal immigrants, and abolishing prisons. 

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DSA co-chair Megan Romer said that the party platform aims to defund the Pentagon, abolish the Senate, replace the presidency, Supreme Court, and abolish the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. 

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