Democratic Socialists' Co-Chair Admits Platform Includes Open Borders, Amnesty for Illegals

The co-chair of Democratic Socialists of America told Fox News that the party’s agenda includes abolishing borders, giving amnesty to illegal immigrants, and abolishing prisons.

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DSA co-chair Megan Romer said that the party platform aims to defund the Pentagon, abolish the Senate, replace the presidency, Supreme Court, and abolish the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

NEW: @ShannonBream asks DSA Co-chair Megan Romer on @FoxNewsSunday to confirm if it’s true that the DSA agenda includes abolishing all borders & giving amnesty to anybody in the U.S. illegally?



Romer: “As a long term plan, yup.”



Also said they’d abolish ICE, prisons, Senate, &… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 26, 2026

DSA Co-Chair Megan Romer confirms their platform includes:



- Abolishing the Senate, presidency, & Supreme Court

- Abolishing ICE, borders, & prisons

- Defunding the Pentagon

- Mass amnesty for illegals pic.twitter.com/rPQiT9HCXN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 26, 2026

Fox: "Abolish the Senate?"



DSA Chair: "True"



Fox: "Abolish ICE?"



DSA Chair: "Absolutely"



Fox: "Abolish borders and give amnesty to anyone in the US illegally?"



DSA Chair: "Yep"



Fox: "Defund the Pentagon?"



DSA Chair: "Absolutely"



Fox: "Abolish prisons?"



DSA Chair:… — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 26, 2026

Far-left Democrats confirm their agenda is to shred the U.S. Constitution, seize private property, and make Americans vulnerable to violent attacks at home and abroad - among many other radical policies.



This is the contrast for America between common sense and CRAZY. https://t.co/4ZyuqwLJp0 — Mike Johnson (@MikeJohnson) July 26, 2026

Ocasio-Cortez to this day is a member of the DSA. https://t.co/AiyJMxHpCn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 26, 2026

The Democrat Party has been taken over by lunatics who want to bring socialism and communism to the United States.



This is the Democrat Party’s platform. pic.twitter.com/Y8x5x7kVGA — Republicans (@Republicans) July 26, 2026