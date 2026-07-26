Democratic Socialists' Co-Chair Admits Platform Includes Open Borders, Amnesty for Illegals

The co-chair of Democratic Socialists of America told Fox News that the party’s agenda includes abolishing borders, giving amnesty to illegal immigrants, and abolishing prisons.
DSA co-chair Megan Romer said that the party platform aims to defund the Pentagon, abolish the Senate, replace the presidency, Supreme Court, and abolish the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
NEW: @ShannonBream asks DSA Co-chair Megan Romer on @FoxNewsSunday to confirm if it’s true that the DSA agenda includes abolishing all borders & giving amnesty to anybody in the U.S. illegally?— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 26, 2026
Romer: “As a long term plan, yup.”
Also said they’d abolish ICE, prisons, Senate, &…
DSA Co-Chair Megan Romer confirms their platform includes:— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 26, 2026
- Abolishing the Senate, presidency, & Supreme Court
- Abolishing ICE, borders, & prisons
- Defunding the Pentagon
- Mass amnesty for illegals pic.twitter.com/rPQiT9HCXN
Fox: "Abolish the Senate?"— Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 26, 2026
DSA Chair: "True"
Fox: "Abolish ICE?"
DSA Chair: "Absolutely"
Fox: "Abolish borders and give amnesty to anyone in the US illegally?"
DSA Chair: "Yep"
Fox: "Defund the Pentagon?"
DSA Chair: "Absolutely"
Fox: "Abolish prisons?"
DSA Chair:…
Far-left Democrats confirm their agenda is to shred the U.S. Constitution, seize private property, and make Americans vulnerable to violent attacks at home and abroad - among many other radical policies.— Mike Johnson (@MikeJohnson) July 26, 2026
This is the contrast for America between common sense and CRAZY. https://t.co/4ZyuqwLJp0
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Ocasio-Cortez to this day is a member of the DSA. https://t.co/AiyJMxHpCn— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 26, 2026
The Democrat Party has been taken over by lunatics who want to bring socialism and communism to the United States.— Republicans (@Republicans) July 26, 2026
This is the Democrat Party’s platform. pic.twitter.com/Y8x5x7kVGA
It would be a mistake to exclusively focus on the DSA's economic policies, as bad as they might be. Arguably worse are the DSA's calls for open borders, abolishing prisons, defunding the police, and so on.— Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) July 26, 2026
These people seek to destroy the very foundations of civilization. https://t.co/LtbMjIFu4r
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