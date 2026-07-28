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Tipsheet

Tom Tiffany Slams Wisconsin Fact-Checkers Who Refuse to Question Francesca Hong

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 28, 2026 5:15 PM
Tom Tiffany Slams Wisconsin Fact-Checkers Who Refuse to Question Francesca Hong
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

Earlier, we told you how Francesca Hong's communications director, Allison Geyer, was busted lying about Hong's view on abolishing the Senate. After the co-chair of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Megan Romer, said her organization wanted to abolish the Senate, Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany, who is running against Hong for Wisconsin governor, warned voters where Hong stood on abolishing part of our bicameral legislature. Geyer told Fox News Hong never called for abolishing the Senate, but a 2021 post proved Geyer is terrible at her job.

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Tom Tiffany's campaign appears to have reached out to local fact-checkers on this, and you'll not be surprised by the fact-checker's response.

Tom Kertscher, who works at Wisconsin Watch, wrote, "As always, thanks for the suggestion, but I think we're going to pass on this one since it's one tweet and this doesn't seem to be her position."

Simply incredible. Wisconsin Watch is supposedly "strives to uphold high standards of fairness and accuracy." 

This is very straightforward. Geyer said Hong never called to abolish the Senate, and Hong has a post doing just that. Yet Kertscher has no interest in following up. How does he know this isn't Hong's position? Has he asked her?

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS FOX NEWS MEDIA BIAS SENATE WISCONSIN

"We’ll see if these same fact-checkers apply that standard equally to Republican candidates," Brooks wrote.

Spoiler alert: they will not.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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'My God. Read the Replies. Horrendous': This Tweet Ends Fauci's Legacy Matt Vespa
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