Tom Tiffany Slams Wisconsin Fact-Checkers Who Refuse to Question Francesca Hong

Earlier, we told you how Francesca Hong's communications director, Allison Geyer, was busted lying about Hong's view on abolishing the Senate. After the co-chair of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Megan Romer, said her organization wanted to abolish the Senate, Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany, who is running against Hong for Wisconsin governor, warned voters where Hong stood on abolishing part of our bicameral legislature. Geyer told Fox News Hong never called for abolishing the Senate, but a 2021 post proved Geyer is terrible at her job.

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Tom Tiffany's campaign appears to have reached out to local fact-checkers on this, and you'll not be surprised by the fact-checker's response.

🚨MEDIA BIAS: Wisconsin’s so-called “fact checkers” refuse to hold @FrancescaHongWI accountable.



Despite her literally posting “abolish the Senate,” the liberal media immediately rushes to cover for her. https://t.co/2QIb0AhTCG pic.twitter.com/hUUj796Vxc — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) July 28, 2026

Tom Kertscher, who works at Wisconsin Watch, wrote, "As always, thanks for the suggestion, but I think we're going to pass on this one since it's one tweet and this doesn't seem to be her position."

Simply incredible. Wisconsin Watch is supposedly "strives to uphold high standards of fairness and accuracy."

This is very straightforward. Geyer said Hong never called to abolish the Senate, and Hong has a post doing just that. Yet Kertscher has no interest in following up. How does he know this isn't Hong's position? Has he asked her?

Just an insane level of bias from Wisconsin’s “fact checkers.”



The issue isn’t whether “abolish the Senate” is @FrancescaHongWI’s position (it is).



The issue is that her campaign claimed she never said it—when the quote exists in black and white.



We’ll see if these same… https://t.co/5dxezLFCMe pic.twitter.com/QdPbGESYcO — Brooks (@EBrooksUncut) July 28, 2026

"We’ll see if these same fact-checkers apply that standard equally to Republican candidates," Brooks wrote.

Spoiler alert: they will not.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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