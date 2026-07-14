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Tipsheet

Abigail Spanberger Gets Lit Up Over Her Energy Affordability Lies

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 14, 2026 8:30 PM
Abigail Spanberger Gets Lit Up Over Her Energy Affordability Lies
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File

Virginia's Democrat Governor Abigail Spanberger got into office on a promise of affordability, and her first act in office was to push for tax increases on everything from gym memberships to dog walking to energy bills. That's why Spanberger is getting absolutely lit up by her constituents for trying to brag about addressing the high energy costs that Democrat policies caused.

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"By using the power of the free market, leveraging the Commonwealth’s buying power, and cutting out middlemen, we are creating significant discounts for families and businesses," she wrote.

The free market? Really?

It's not. And everyone knows it. Even Spanberger.

Affordability!

Yes, she is.

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Related:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER DEMOCRAT PARTY ENERGY TAXES VIRGINIA

So much affordability!

Destroying the grid is the point. They don't want cheap, reliable energy. They want green nonsense that lowers our quality of life.

She's panicking.

Who doesn't have an extra $25,000 lying around?

She also bragged about passing taxes on data centers, as if that'll make a difference.

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Stop making videos like this.

She's doing great.

All she does is lie. She looks in our faces and lies.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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