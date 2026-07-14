Abigail Spanberger Gets Lit Up Over Her Energy Affordability Lies

Virginia's Democrat Governor Abigail Spanberger got into office on a promise of affordability, and her first act in office was to push for tax increases on everything from gym memberships to dog walking to energy bills. That's why Spanberger is getting absolutely lit up by her constituents for trying to brag about addressing the high energy costs that Democrat policies caused.
We are taking real, practical action to address high energy costs for Virginians, protect families from future rate hikes, and meet rising energy demand.— Governor Abigail Spanberger (@GovernorVA) July 13, 2026
Virginia families have already seen thousands of dollars in savings from Switch Together, and now, we are empowering more… pic.twitter.com/KdNYdmi1Zh
"By using the power of the free market, leveraging the Commonwealth’s buying power, and cutting out middlemen, we are creating significant discounts for families and businesses," she wrote.
The free market? Really?
July 13, 2026
It's not. And everyone knows it. Even Spanberger.
This is such a lie. You rejoined the RCGI and now all Virginians will pay an additional $8 per 1000 kw. You are spreading lies. Shame on you.— k3rdann8 (@k3rdann8) July 13, 2026
Affordability!
July 14, 2026
Yes, she is.
False. Sales tax is increasing 1%. Energy prices are increasing up to 25%. 50 new taxes. Increase in property tax... overall projection is a net increase of yearly expenses for Virginians around $6,000+— MAGA Patriot (@n3v375) July 13, 2026
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So much affordability!
This does the OPPOSITE.— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 13, 2026
You are destroying our grid and making us pay more for it. Please, stop being stupid to score political points with the climate change loons. https://t.co/wVKGGzFkiT
Destroying the grid is the point. They don't want cheap, reliable energy. They want green nonsense that lowers our quality of life.
Wait so let me get this straight —— ROOZ (@ROOZVA) July 14, 2026
Spanberger massively raises electricity costs by rejoining RGGI.
There’s justified blowback from Virginians.
And her “solution” is some complicated scheme to give people small discounts on very expensive solar panels?
“Want cheaper… https://t.co/cJ2TarsbyD
She's panicking.
Her answer to your astronomical electric bills is to help more people add solar panels to their houses. A typical 9Kw solar panel installation costs $25,000 and you will still get an electric bill at the end of the month. https://t.co/8m5iqYi0x1— Occam's Razor (@TeamZissou) July 13, 2026
Who doesn't have an extra $25,000 lying around?
She also bragged about passing taxes on data centers, as if that'll make a difference.
Virginia is a leader in energy policy.— Governor Abigail Spanberger (@GovernorVA) July 13, 2026
We passed a first-of-its-kind energy consumption tax on data centers.
And now, we're going to be the first state to run a group buying program for home solar and battery storage.
We're taking real action to address high energy costs… pic.twitter.com/ldE0bCHF7W
Stop making videos like this.
8 jump cuts.— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 13, 2026
She's doing great.
Virginians are already seeing their bills go up thanks to you, Abi.— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 13, 2026
You ran on affordability, you're doing the exact opposite. https://t.co/cgaJxd3Lmk
All she does is lie. She looks in our faces and lies.
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