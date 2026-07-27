Minnesota Schools Will Start Using 'Transgender Dolls' With Children As Young As Four

What is going on with Minnesota? We know the state is deep blue, and that Gov. Tim Walz will go so far as to pardon a literal child sex offender to try (and fail) to protect that monster from deportation, but this takes the depravity and leftism even further.

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Minnesota educators and clinicians working with children as young as four years old will be given dolls with removable, interchangeable genitalia thanks to a program backed by Walz.

🚨#BREAKING: Minnesota program backed by Gov. Tim Walz will make transgender dolls with removable, interchangeable genitalia available to educators & clinicians working with children ages 4–10. — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 25, 2026

Here's more:

“First-of-their-kind” transgender dolls — complete with removable genitalia — will debut in some Minnesota classrooms this fall to kids as young as 4 years old. The paper dolls, with gender-neutral names like “Sam,” “Rory,” “Avery” and “Parker,” have removable internal and external genitals, along with more than 100 interchangeable pieces of clothing, accessories and hairstyles — like a trans Mr./Mrs. Potato Head. The goal is for kids to “learn about the different options that exist for who they can be,” according to a therapist at the University of Minnesota Medical School, which spent over half a decade developing the controversial project funded by lefty Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ... The dolls began as a University of Minnesota research project, which was later spun into a commercial venture — “MyGender Dolls” — by two licensed psychologists who are professors at the medical school. The website does not reveal the cost of the paper dolls. The University of Minnesota’s Medical School has been receiving $15 million annual funding from the state via Walz — cash earmarked to “increase the medical school’s research capacity” and “ensure its national prominence.”

This is depraved, and it also glosses over the painful and irreversible damage done by so-called "gender-affirming" care.

🚨 JUST IN: A Gov. Tim Walz-backed program will make transgender dolls with removable and swappable genitalia available to CHILDREN AS YOUNG AS 4-10 YEARS OLD in Minnesota



The swappable parts are included to let little kids realize "different options" for them



SAME GOVERNOR… pic.twitter.com/ZLXcRmiab0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 25, 2026

Daugherty calls on Walz to resign. He's not seeking reelection, but this writer would not be surprised if Walz appoints himself to the Senate if Amy Klobuchar wins the governor's race.

“First-of-their-kind” transgender dolls — complete with removable genitalia — will debut in some Minnesota classrooms this fall to kids as young as 4 years old.”



Reset the counter, boys. pic.twitter.com/M8UJPZz4DZ — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 25, 2026

Michele Tafoya, who is running for the U.S. Senate, also blasted Walz and the Minnesota Democrats who support this.

Are you paying attention yet?



Thanks to Governor Tim Walz, our tax dollars in Minnesota will now be used to buy transgender dolls with "swappable genitalia." This should infuriate every taxpayer.



It seems like every day we are in the news for some absurd reason thanks to… pic.twitter.com/526F1TPquV — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) July 26, 2026

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"It seems like every day we are in the news for some absurd reason thanks to radical Democrats in this state. How much longer are we going to put up with this?" she wrote on X.

"I am in disbelief, but more than that, I am livid," Tafoya said. "Thanks to Gov. Tim Walz, our tax dollars, Minnesota, will now be used to buy transgender dolls with 'swappable genitalia' for Minnesota schoolchildren as young as four years old. Four."

"These sick and demented politicians are trying to target your children with this ideology at younger and younger ages and they're not even trying to hide it," she continued.

"There is no reason a child should be playing with swappable genitalia. Minnesota, it is time we have a serious conversation. I love this state. I planted my roots here over three decades ago. But what is going on? It's seems like every day we are in the news for some absurd reason thanks to radical Democrats who are hellbent on destroying our values and distorting our priorities. How much longer are we going to put up with this?" Tafoya asked.

"I want a state that is responsible with our resources, and I want a state that protects our children, not takes advantage of their innocence, their vulnerability, or their trust, because we have predators for politicians," she added. "We have a very important election coming up on August 11. I am running for the United States Senate to bring common sense policies back to the great state of Minnesota. It's time we get smart and turn this state around before it's too late."

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They’re not even trying to hide the grooming anymore. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) July 26, 2026

No, they're not.

If you hand a 4 year old a doll with interchangeable genitalia, you should be charged with grooming. https://t.co/RymTVLdZFK pic.twitter.com/wryU4aJh6p — Elliott Engen (@elliottengenMN) July 25, 2026

Yes, you should.

This is why my baby niece and nephew are being homeschooled.



School districts are going to have enrollment issues in short order. https://t.co/uGTg5aF9b5 — Paul (@WomanDefiner) July 25, 2026

This is also why Democrats will launch a war on homeschooling and school vouchers.

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