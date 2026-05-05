Amy Klobuchar Vows to Investigate Fraud If Elected MN Governor, and No One Believes Her

Senator Amy Klobuchar might be the next Governor of Minnesota, and she knows how to message her campaign, even if the promise rings hollow. Knowing that her predecessor was forced to abort his reelection bid because of the fraud, Klobuchar is at least paying lip service to the idea of investigating fraud.

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Sen. Amy Klobuchar: As Governor of Minnesota, I will go after fraud with "a top-to-bottom audit of our state government." pic.twitter.com/xZF7BbQ4uS — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 4, 2026

"My plan to transform our state government into a government that is innovative, effective, and accountable," Klobuchar said. "On day one, I will begin a top-to-bottom audit of our state government. That audit will look at state agencies to identify waste, fraud, and abuse."

Wait? Is she saying Tim Walz isn’t? — @amuse (@amuse) May 4, 2026

That's what she's saying.

I believe they call that "closing the barn door after the horse gets out."



Grab a comb, have a salad, and sit down Amy. — MAGA - American Pitbull 🇺🇸 (@MelissaRNMBA) May 4, 2026

The ship has sailed. Minnesota is out at least $9 billion with no end in sight.

No she won’t.



Just like the communists in MN haven’t in the past.



They will run interference because of the political donations made to the Dems by these fraudulent companies. — John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) May 5, 2026

Nobody actually believes her. Not even the Democrats flanking her at the press conference.

I will never stop looking for my wife's killer - OJ Simpson https://t.co/Opt2yt8CIi — Kira (@Kiradavis) May 4, 2026

This has the exact same vibes.

Why do we have to wait until you are elected @amyklobuchar I mean if you are so worried start working on it now, Oh, that's right, you don't care, just another empty promise. https://t.co/2MpSoFad4y — 🇺🇸🇺🇸MN Veteran (@Trish1214126171) May 5, 2026

She should be pushing legislation in the Senate to combat fraud. She's not.

Meanwhile…



Governor Tim Walz is using taxpayer dollars to sue the federal government to try and stop the Trump administration from investigating him stealing taxpayer dollars. https://t.co/f5attdRfoj — Sue Ellen (@EstergrenSue) May 5, 2026

And we have no reason to believe this won't continue under Klobuchar.

She can investigate and audit the government all she wants. But until there's major welfare reform and fraudsters are deported and jailed, nothing will change.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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