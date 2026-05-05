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Tipsheet

Amy Klobuchar Vows to Investigate Fraud If Elected MN Governor, and No One Believes Her

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 05, 2026 2:00 PM
Amy Klobuchar Vows to Investigate Fraud If Elected MN Governor, and No One Believes Her
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Senator Amy Klobuchar might be the next Governor of Minnesota, and she knows how to message her campaign, even if the promise rings hollow. Knowing that her predecessor was forced to abort his reelection bid because of the fraud, Klobuchar is at least paying lip service to the idea of investigating fraud.

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"My plan to transform our state government into a government that is innovative, effective, and accountable," Klobuchar said. "On day one, I will begin a top-to-bottom audit of our state government. That audit will look at state agencies to identify waste, fraud, and abuse."

That's what she's saying.

The ship has sailed. Minnesota is out at least $9 billion with no end in sight.

Nobody actually believes her. Not even the Democrats flanking her at the press conference.

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2026 ELECTIONS AMY KLOBUCHAR DEMOCRAT PARTY MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

This has the exact same vibes.

She should be pushing legislation in the Senate to combat fraud. She's not.

And we have no reason to believe this won't continue under Klobuchar.

She can investigate and audit the government all she wants. But until there's major welfare reform and fraudsters are deported and jailed, nothing will change.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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