Freddy, Everyone's Favorite German Tourist, Bids America Farewell

Freddy, the German tourist who won the hearts of Americans as he shared his World Cup travels, bid farewell to the U.S. yesterday, after 49 amazing days of seeing the best of this country. He came to follow Germany through the World Cup, and even though Germany didn't make it too far, Freddy got to see all the amazing things and people who make up this great nation.

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So long, America🫡🇺🇸



49 days ago we landed in the USA to follow our country at the World Cup. We had no idea it would turn into the trip of a lifetime.



Thank you to everyone who followed along, and to all the people we met who made this journey even more special. We honestly… pic.twitter.com/8amq5glzys — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) July 23, 2026

"Thank you to everyone who followed along, and to all the people we met who made this journey even more special. We honestly don’t have the words to express how grateful we are for everything you did for us," he wrote on X.

The entire post reads:

This trip exceeded every expectation we had. We came here with an open mind, wanting to experience as much of the country as possible. I still remember telling my friends on the flight to Atlanta that I hoped we’d get to meet a few locals on this trip. Now we’re flying home with friends all across the USA. Before we came, we heard so many stereotypes and warnings about America. People told us about safety concerns, that they might check our social media at the border, and all kinds of other things. None of it matched our experience. This was probably the most welcoming country we’ve ever visited. So if you have the chance to travel, do it. The world isn’t nearly as bad as the media often makes it seem. 99% of people are awesome!I heard this quote somewhere during the World Cup, and I think it sums up our experience perfectly: “If you want to hate the world, watch the news. If you want to love it, travel it.” Thank you, America

Oh, we will miss you, Freddy.

The trip was not without hiccups, and Freddy left X for a short period of time after trolls, clearly unhappy that Freddy was making America look good, dug up old posts in an effort to spark an online outrage mob. But the haters didn't win, and Freddy returned.

He was able to visit the White House and even got a dinner invite from Gordon Ramsay.

The travel group visiting the White House last night🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zF3pPwJyie — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) July 22, 2026

They did make it safely back to Germany.

Freddy even offered to show any tourists around if they ever visit Hamburg.

If anyone ever happens to visit Hamburg (second biggest city in Germany actually) feel free to message me on IG, me and my friends would love to show you around😁 — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) July 24, 2026

That's a deal.

Now you know why we are the greatest country on earth. Come back whenever you like. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 24, 2026

Please do come back.

You and your friends were the perfect addition to the celebration of our country’s 250th year. Y’all reintroduced us to the best parts of our country. Thank you. ♥️🙏



Our own media paints us so badly and y’all debunked it in real time. — Betsy 😎🇺🇸🍊 (@BLovesSoAL) July 24, 2026

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Which is why some jerks tried to ruin the fun.

“This was probably the most welcoming country we’ve ever visited”



And that is why the US should host the World Cup as frequently as possible https://t.co/X2uN1Z1ky6 — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) July 24, 2026

We'd be fine with that. It was fun.

“Dad, tell me about Freddy’s trip to the World Cup” https://t.co/ArlTAW0Jzx pic.twitter.com/JGbAqBjWDP — alexjm 🇺🇸 (@alexjmingolla) July 23, 2026

That's exactly how we feel.

While it's true there's no place like home, Freddy showed the world that America is a great nation, with great people, and for that we thank him.

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