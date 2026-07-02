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Tipsheet

Everyone's Favorite German Is Going to Visit the White House

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 02, 2026 2:15 PM
Everyone's Favorite German Is Going to Visit the White House
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Even though Leftist trolls forced Freddy, the German World Cup tourist, to delete his X account, our favorite football fan is still enjoying his time in America. This is a great way to show him the best of America, despite the social media trouble.

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Special Presidential Envoy Nick Adams shared the news and a statement on X.

Here's what the statement says:

I arranged a visit to the White House for Freddy, the viral FIFA World Cup tourist from Germany, to cap off what has been an epic FIFA World Cup visit to the United States.

Despite the hateful and angry radical Left's vicious attempts to doxx Freddy, launch personal attacks, and intimidate him into submission, ultimately forcing him to delete his social media accounts to protect his peace and safety, the West Wing visit will still take place.

Freddy's only 'crime' was loving America and documenting his travels in a completely non-partisan way. This is what they do. They try to scare and silence anyone who doesn't conform.

As the Special Presidential Envoy for Tourism, I am proud that Freddy enjoyed his trip here. I refused to let the radical Left turn something positive for our country into another victory for their politics of hate.

In the true spirit of 250, I lifted Freddy up and made sure their mob tactics would not win. The visit will go ahead as planned.

America remains open for business and open to visitors who simply want to experience the greatest country on Earth. We will never let the mob dictate who gets to enjoy it.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP FREE SPEECH USA WHITE HOUSE AMERICA 250

That's how it's done.

This is a win.

A fair point, but remember that Freddy lives in Germany, where free speech isn't a thing.

Let them seethe and rage.

What a time to be alive.

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