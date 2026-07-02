Everyone's Favorite German Is Going to Visit the White House

Even though Leftist trolls forced Freddy, the German World Cup tourist, to delete his X account, our favorite football fan is still enjoying his time in America. This is a great way to show him the best of America, despite the social media trouble.

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Special Presidential Envoy Nick Adams shared the news and a statement on X.

Statement on Freddy's upcoming visit to the White House. pic.twitter.com/EZQOxkboO3 — Special Presidential Envoy Nick Adams (@SpecEnvTourism) July 1, 2026

Here's what the statement says:

I arranged a visit to the White House for Freddy, the viral FIFA World Cup tourist from Germany, to cap off what has been an epic FIFA World Cup visit to the United States. Despite the hateful and angry radical Left's vicious attempts to doxx Freddy, launch personal attacks, and intimidate him into submission, ultimately forcing him to delete his social media accounts to protect his peace and safety, the West Wing visit will still take place. Freddy's only 'crime' was loving America and documenting his travels in a completely non-partisan way. This is what they do. They try to scare and silence anyone who doesn't conform. As the Special Presidential Envoy for Tourism, I am proud that Freddy enjoyed his trip here. I refused to let the radical Left turn something positive for our country into another victory for their politics of hate. In the true spirit of 250, I lifted Freddy up and made sure their mob tactics would not win. The visit will go ahead as planned. America remains open for business and open to visitors who simply want to experience the greatest country on Earth. We will never let the mob dictate who gets to enjoy it.

That's how it's done.

I’m so glad to hear this.



I didn’t want Freddie’s trip to end with Leftists bullying him off X.



The best way to cap off the trip is to meet President Trump!!!



Amazing. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 1, 2026

This is a win.

All the more reason to keep his X account active. Yes, the haters would go nuts. Also, who cares?



Reactivate, Freddy.



Europe needs a voice of reason.



Someone who has been into the Heart of Darkness ... and loved it.



To quote the great American lefty philosopher Taylor Swift,… — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 2, 2026

A fair point, but remember that Freddy lives in Germany, where free speech isn't a thing.

Freddy’s going to the White House anyway! Screw the liberals!👏 https://t.co/Jfdxhehpu0 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 1, 2026

Let them seethe and rage.

Special Envoy Nick Adams’ statement on the Freddy situation is not a sentence I ever thought I would write but now that it’s here I don’t know what I would do without it. https://t.co/m6Sc3slS6j — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 1, 2026

What a time to be alive.