WWII Memorial Vandalism Suspect Hit With Serious Criminal Charges

World War II Memorial vandalism suspect Melissa Farris is facing two felony charges for spray painting "Clean hands Dirty $” on the site, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro announced Friday.

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“Vandalizing our World War II Memorial is a despicable attack on a sacred monument honoring the Americans who fought and died for our freedom. Those Americans include my father and grandfather,” Pirro posted to X on Friday.

Vandalizing our World War II Memorial is a despicable attack on a sacred monument honoring the Americans who fought and died for our freedom. Those Americans include my father and grandfather.



This morning, we are filing two felony charges, Depredation Against Property of the… pic.twitter.com/7EQxGWtdue — US Attorney Pirro (@USAttyPirro) August 14, 2026

“This morning, we are filing two felony charges, Depredation Against Property of the United States and Destruction of Veterans' Memorials, in Federal District Court against Melissa L. Farris, offenses that carry penalties of up to ten years in prison. She is now in custody,” she continued.

Earlier on Friday, Trump blasted the graffiti vandalism of the National Mall memorial, which honors Americans who took part in the war, including the over 407,000 Americans who died in the conflict.

“Our beautiful World War II Memorial was just hit by Spray Painting Vandals. THERE CAN BE NO GREATER INSULT TO THOSE AMERICAN HEROES WHO DIED IN WORLD WAR II,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Friday.

“First the Reflecting Pool, now this. We are on their trail! Where do these animals come from???” Trump added.

The charges come after a public disagreement between Pirro and the president over the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool vandalism case.

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