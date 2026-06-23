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America's Favorite World Cup Fan Just Got an Incredible Dinner Invitation

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 23, 2026 5:30 PM
America's Favorite World Cup Fan Just Got an Incredible Dinner Invitation
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

X users have been enamored with Freddy, the German soccer fan who has traveled across America and marveled at our hospitality, our food, and our country. Freddy has experienced Waffle House, gotten a sweet hotel room and a connecting flight from J.J. Watt, and gotten to attend an Ella Langley concert.

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Freddy was recently up in Toronto for another World Cup match, and now he's heading back to watch Germany in Boston. He put the route on X and asked for suggestions about where to stop and what to see.

 With Boston as his final destination, Freddy and his travel companions just received a once-in-a-lifetime dinner invitation from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Ramsay has a Ramsay's Kitchen location in Beantown. 

Freddy was speechless.

Other X users had lots to say, however.

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FIFA President Revealed Who His Special Guest Will Be for the Final. The Libs Are Gonna Riot. Matt Vespa
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Related:

GERMANY MICHIGAN OHIO WORLD CUP

Which isn't bad for a guy born in Scotland.

It has to be.

Hollywood couldn't conceive of a script this incredible.

What an experience it'll be.

He's never going to want to leave America.

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FIFA President Revealed Who His Special Guest Will Be for the Final. The Libs Are Gonna Riot. Matt Vespa
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