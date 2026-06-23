America's Favorite World Cup Fan Just Got an Incredible Dinner Invitation

X users have been enamored with Freddy, the German soccer fan who has traveled across America and marveled at our hospitality, our food, and our country. Freddy has experienced Waffle House, gotten a sweet hotel room and a connecting flight from J.J. Watt, and gotten to attend an Ella Langley concert.

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Freddy was recently up in Toronto for another World Cup match, and now he's heading back to watch Germany in Boston. He put the route on X and asked for suggestions about where to stop and what to see.

This is our plan for the coming days. The next game we’ll attend is Germany’s Round of 32 match in Boston on the 29th. Since we have 7 days to get there, we decided not to take the direct route and instead make a huge detour through Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and a few other… pic.twitter.com/8zT3bG8wwg — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 22, 2026

With Boston as his final destination, Freddy and his travel companions just received a once-in-a-lifetime dinner invitation from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

If you're heading to Boston....then I have a treat for you 🙂 https://t.co/WGeeThiQeA — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 22, 2026

Ramsay has a Ramsay's Kitchen location in Beantown.

Freddy was speechless.

Other X users had lots to say, however.

Gordon Ramsey is among the best America has to offer. — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) June 23, 2026

Which isn't bad for a guy born in Scotland.

OMG, @FreddyLA7, you HAVE to get any treat Gordon Ramsay has on offer. And film it! It has to be heaven on a fork. — Fuzzy Slippers (@fuzislippers) June 23, 2026

It has to be.

Just when I thought Freddy’s trip couldn’t get any wilder… https://t.co/MW0o7yhtAy — JT (@jltho) June 23, 2026

Hollywood couldn't conceive of a script this incredible.

What an experience it'll be.

Freddy has officially made it. https://t.co/o8Vq06cCrL — Anna Huffstutler (@A_Huffstutler) June 23, 2026

He's never going to want to leave America.