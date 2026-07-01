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Tipsheet

German World Cup Fan Freddy Leaves X, and Here's the Sad Reason Why

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 01, 2026 2:15 PM
German World Cup Fan Freddy Leaves X, and Here's the Sad Reason Why
AP Photo/Paula Ulichney

Freddy, the German traveler who shared his adventures in America, has left X, and we can thank the toxic social media trolls for his departure.

He won the hearts of X users by sharing his excitement over Waffle House and Bucees, marveled at the beauty and hospitality of the south, and even made friends with J.J. Watt and Gordon Ramsay. But the usual suspects also went digging through his old posts to gin up controversy and drama.

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Freddy posted on Instagram about his decision to deactivate his X account. Here's what he wrote.

Hey everyone, just wanted to let you know why I deactivated my account.

1. This was the plan all along before we started the World Cup trip.

2. Too many people seem to have a problem with us having a genuinely good time here in the country, and this is ruining the fun a bit for us because we really just wanted to document our road trip and never expected that people would have a problem with it.

3. People are digging in my 22k posts to find a handful of, in their opinion, controversial posts and post them without zero context to make me look like a bad person.

I've also seen that some people are upset that it's not our first time in the USA which is surprising to me because I even replied to someone at the beginning of the trip that I've been here before. I can understand that it seemed like that for many because of our reactions to the stuff we saw, which is because we've never been to any of the places we visited. Itw as for us all our first time in the South. I've only been to the main tourist places like NYC, LA, and Las Vegas.

Don't worry guys, we're still gonna enjoy our time here and obviously celebrate 4th of July. Our route now is Boston to Dallas. We can't wait to get back into the South. Just not gonna update on Twitter anymore because it's just too toxic over there.

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Related:

GERMANY WORLD CUP AMERICA 250

We all know the trolls are Leftists who are mad that Freddy didn't confirm their biases about America and the South.

Really sad it came to this.

That's precisely the problem. They hate that Donald Trump is president, so they hate anyone and anything that sees America positively.

He was making America look good, and that's intolerable to them.

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We're sad to see Freddy go, and angered that he was driven off X by trolls. But we're grateful for the joy he brought to us as he saw the best America has to offer.

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