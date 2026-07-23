WisDems File a Lawsuit to Allow Absentee Voters to Cast a New Ballot

Yesterday, Townhall reported that the Wisconsin Democrats (WisDems) wrote to the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) asking them to rescind guidance and allow some of the 80,000-plus Wisconsinites who have already cast absentee ballots in the state to vote again if their preferred candidate dropped out or, in the case of David Crowley, reentered the race after dropping out.

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The WEC said no.

Now the WisDems have filed a lawsuit to force the WEC to give these voters a mulligan.

Democrats are suing the Wisconsin Elections Commission over guidance that bars absentee voters from revoting if their preferred candidate drops out. https://t.co/tWQJM6jJqO — The Post-Crescent (@PostCrescent) July 23, 2026

Here's more:

A trio of Dane County voters backed by the state Democratic Party is suing the Wisconsin Elections Commission over guidance the panel issued earlier this month that bars absentee voters who have returned their ballots from requesting a new one if their preferred candidate drops out. The lawsuit, filed in Dane County Circuit Court on July 23, asks the judge overseeing the case to block the commission from distributing the guidance and to instead tell local election clerks voters may request a new ballot in this scenario. The court action could upend election rules less than three weeks from the Aug. 11 primary election when voters are set to decide which Democratic candidate for governor they want to face Republican candidate Tom Tiffany in the general election.

In other words, three people now get to undo voting laws for the entire state because they couldn't be bothered to vote on Election Day, August 11, and took a risk casting an absentee ballot.

Three people from Madison will now determine if 100k people get to redo their votes. I'm sure this won't turn into some new precident where unknown voters change their minds for Governor, President, and other offices to change outcomes of elections in WI — Andy Manske (@Andy_ManskeWI) July 23, 2026

That's what's next.

If you want to ensure your preferred candidate is still in the race on election day show up and vote in person on election day. Voting absentee by mail in has a down side. — Chuckie's Hackin (@ChuckiesHackin) July 23, 2026

It's a risk they took, and it bit them. They can express their voice in the general election now.

Democrats are now suing to force mail-in ballots to be altered in favor of their preferred candidate. https://t.co/dJtNR0Keou — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) July 23, 2026

According to the Post Crescent, the lawsuit claims these plaintiffs will be disenfranchised if they're not allowed to cast a new ballot.

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"If this Court does not act, the Plaintiffs, and potentially thousands more Wisconsin voters, will be disenfranchised," attorneys argued in the July 23 filing. "The Commission’s new stance on absentee ballot spoiling violates Wisconsin election statutes and the state Constitution’s guarantees of the right to vote and to equal protection under the laws."

Funny, this writer will vote on election day and doesn't get a do-over if her preferred candidate loses.

There is a little over two weeks to go until the primary on August 11. The courts will have to move quickly, and hopefully they will throw out this very undemocratic lawsuit.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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