MN Supreme Court Upholds Absentee Ballot Requirements and Democrats Are Not Happy About It

The Minnesota Supreme Court upheld a state law that required absentee ballots to have a witness signature, as well as for absentee voters to sign a certificate saying they've met voter eligibility requirements. This is a win for securing our elections, which means Democrats are mad about it.

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BREAKING: In a loss for voters, the Minnesota Supreme Court upheld a state law requiring absentee ballots to include a witness signature.



As a result, absentee voters must continue to:



✔️mark the ballot in the presence of a witness

✔️sign a certificate stating all voter… pic.twitter.com/liFYAk2VvV — Democracy Docket (@DemocracyDocket) August 12, 2026

Democracy Docket says requiring an absentee ballot to have a witness signature is a "restrictive condition."

No, it's common sense. 6,000 ballots were thrown out in 2022 because they were missing witness signatures. That's a good thing.

How is this a loss for voters?



Be specific. — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) August 13, 2026

What they mean is it's a loss for them and their ability to cheat.

So election security is a loss for voters? Weird. I kinda thought fraud would be a loss for voters. — ((DarkTechObserver)) (@DarkTechMonitor) August 12, 2026

It's a loss for the fraudulent voters the Democrats need to win elections.

Ensuring a valid vote isn’t cancelled out by a fraudulent ballot is a “loss for voters”? https://t.co/V0beEbW3U4 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 12, 2026

They do not care how many legitimate ballots are canceled out, just so long as they win.

Proud to have worked on this case in private practice, and happy to see the Minnesota Supreme Court got this right. https://t.co/OlYG2W6XNE — Louis Capozzi (@CitizenCapozzi) August 12, 2026

The Minnesota Supreme Court absolutely got this one correct.

There is no reason why it's a loss for voters to require a witness to sign the ballot, or that the absentee voter attest that they are legally required to vote in the state. Democrats swear up and down we don't need new election laws because it's already illegal to fraudulently vote.

Then they complain about measures that make it illegal to fraudulently vote.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

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