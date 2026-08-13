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MN Supreme Court Upholds Absentee Ballot Requirements and Democrats Are Not Happy About It

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 13, 2026 4:00 PM
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MN Supreme Court Upholds Absentee Ballot Requirements and Democrats Are Not Happy About It
AP Photo/Ben Gray, File

The Minnesota Supreme Court upheld a state law that required absentee ballots to have a witness signature, as well as for absentee voters to sign a certificate saying they've met voter eligibility requirements. This is a win for securing our elections, which means Democrats are mad about it.

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Democracy Docket says requiring an absentee ballot to have a witness signature is a "restrictive condition."

No, it's common sense. 6,000 ballots were thrown out in 2022 because they were missing witness signatures. That's a good thing.

What they mean is it's a loss for them and their ability to cheat.

It's a loss for the fraudulent voters the Democrats need to win elections.

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They do not care how many legitimate ballots are canceled out, just so long as they win.

The Minnesota Supreme Court absolutely got this one correct.

There is no reason why it's a loss for voters to require a witness to sign the ballot, or that the absentee voter attest that they are legally required to vote in the state. Democrats swear up and down we don't need new election laws because it's already illegal to fraudulently vote.

Then they complain about measures that make it illegal to fraudulently vote.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MINNESOTA | SUPREME COURT | VOTER ID
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