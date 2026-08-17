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Hayden Panettiere Has Passed Away At 36

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 17, 2026 3:59 AM
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Hayden Panettiere Has Passed Away At 36
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

We don’t know much about her passing, as details have not been disclosed, but actress Hayden Panettiere has passed away at 36. Panettiere had a lengthy career, whether it was on NBC’s Heroes, as the daughter of Coach Yoast in Remember the Titans, as Kirby in the Scream franchise, as the daughter of Tim Allen’s character in Joe Somebody who tries to convince her father not to fight the office bully, or as Juliette Barnes in Nashville — you’ve seen her (via The Hollywood Reporter):

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“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” her father, Skip Panettiere, said in a statement. “We ask for privacy as our family takes time to process this unimaginable loss.” 

The details around her death are unknown. Her rep said that an investigation is ongoing. 

[…]

In May, Panettiere had published her raw and candid memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, where she opened up about growing up in the spotlight as a child star, her battles with addiction, postpartum depression and more.

[…]

In her memoir, she also opened up about her struggles with Nashville, specifically how Juliette’s storyline started to resemble your own personal strife, such as her character’s postpartum depression and alcoholism.

Earlier credits included One Life to Live, Guiding Light, Malcolm in the Middle, The Object of My Affection, A Bug’s Life and Message in a Bottle.

Born on Aug. 21, 1989, Panettiere was raised in Palisades, New York, by her parents, actress-producer Lesley R. Vogel, who managed her daughter’s career, and Alan Lee “Skip” Panettiere, a retired captain in the New York City Fire Department.

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Just tragic. 

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