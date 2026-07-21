A Democrat Just Admitted President Trump Was Right About the Border

Mark your calendars, because a Democrat just admitted that President Trump was right about something. Perhaps it's a fluke, or maybe it's the first glimmer that the Democratic Party—which is facing obliteration by socialists—are starting to dial back the rabid Trump Derangement Syndrome that's plagued the party for the better part of a decade.

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Either way, this is the truth, and Democrat Senator Peter Welch just admitted that his party was wrong on the border, while President Trump was not only right but also secured that border.

Democrat Senator Peter Welch: “The fact is that we have a secure border. President Trump was right, Democrats were wrong on that.” pic.twitter.com/x9p4gNC4m7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 20, 2026

"You know, I think this blame game is just pointless," Welch said. "The fact is that we have a secure border. President Trump was right, Democrats were wrong on that. Also, we have broad bipartisan support we should deport violent criminals."

Welch might want to let the rest of his party know that, because Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently pardoned a murderer to protect him from being deported, and Democrats routinely obstruct and demonize ICE as they work to remove violent criminal illegal aliens from our country.

Democrats weren’t “wrong”, they were complicit!



None of this was by accident. — Bonnie S 🇺🇸✝️❤️🐶 (@BonnieS21912114) July 21, 2026

This is correct.

I hope this guy has good security. Democrats can't stand the truth -- and will do anything to avoid hearing it. — Richard M (@rlmcca) July 21, 2026

He's probably not going to be welcome at the next Democrat get-together.

Welch saw the gop gains in Vermont in 2024, Hopefully the trend continues up there. — Kenneth (@KennethOrdez4) July 20, 2026

This is also a possibility.

The last honest Democrat in Washington (not counting Fetterman). — Burkeman (@18thcentdude) July 21, 2026

John Fetterman is the only other Democrat who would say something like this publicly.

Has hell frozen over? https://t.co/axy90E68ou — Liberty 7 USA (@Liberty7Usa) July 21, 2026

We don't blame you for asking that question.

Democrats have made it very clear they want to abolish ICE and their socialist brethren want to abolish our borders and grant mass amnesty to anyone who sets foot in America. It's about time some Democrat admits that strong borders protect our country, and that President Trump was right about it all along.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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