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Tipsheet

A Democrat Just Admitted President Trump Was Right About the Border

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 21, 2026 1:00 PM
A Democrat Just Admitted President Trump Was Right About the Border
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Mark your calendars, because a Democrat just admitted that President Trump was right about something. Perhaps it's a fluke, or maybe it's the first glimmer that the Democratic Party—which is facing obliteration by socialists—are starting to dial back the rabid Trump Derangement Syndrome that's plagued the party for the better part of a decade.

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Either way, this is the truth, and Democrat Senator Peter Welch just admitted that his party was wrong on the border, while President Trump was not only right but also secured that border.

"You know, I think this blame game is just pointless," Welch said. "The fact is that we have a secure border. President Trump was right, Democrats were wrong on that. Also, we have broad bipartisan support we should deport violent criminals."

Welch might want to let the rest of his party know that, because Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently pardoned a murderer to protect him from being deported, and Democrats routinely obstruct and demonize ICE as they work to remove violent criminal illegal aliens from our country.

This is correct.

He's probably not going to be welcome at the next Democrat get-together.

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Related:

BORDER SECURITY DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIEN PETER WELCH

This is also a possibility.

John Fetterman is the only other Democrat who would say something like this publicly.

We don't blame you for asking that question.

Democrats have made it very clear they want to abolish ICE and their socialist brethren want to abolish our borders and grant mass amnesty to anyone who sets foot in America. It's about time some Democrat admits that strong borders protect our country, and that President Trump was right about it all along.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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